Baba Ijesha: TAMPAN Guild of Directors suspend actors Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Kehinde Adams aka Lege Linda Ikeji Blog - The Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practioners Association of Nigeria, TAMPAN, has suspended actors Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Kehinde Adams aka Lege.Both actors have in the last few weeks been at each other's throats on social media over the recent ...



News Credibility Score: 99%