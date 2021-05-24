Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Most Nigerian leaders don't know their history, that is why they don?t understand the problems confronting their people while in power - Abaribe
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Lawmaker representing Abia South Senatorial district, Enyinnaya Abaribe has said that most Nigerian leaders don't know their history.

 

Abaribe who also noted that the country has a

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Abaribe to Nigerians: Many political leaders don’t know their people’s problems Legit:
Abaribe to Nigerians: Many political leaders don’t know their people’s problems
Many political leaders don’t know their people’s problems - Abaribe Premium Times:
Many political leaders don’t know their people’s problems - Abaribe
Most Nigerian leaders don’t know their history, that is why they don’t understand the problems confronting their people while in power – Abaribe My Celebrity & I:
Most Nigerian leaders don’t know their history, that is why they don’t understand the problems confronting their people while in power – Abaribe
Most Nigerian leaders don Instablog 9ja:
Most Nigerian leaders don't know their history, that is why they don't understand the problems confronting their people while in power -- Abaribe
Most Nigerian leaders don’t know their history, that is why they don’t understand the problems confronting their people while in power – Abaribe Studio CB55:
Most Nigerian leaders don’t know their history, that is why they don’t understand the problems confronting their people while in power – Abaribe
Most Nigerian Leaders Don’t Know Their History, That Is Why They Don’t Understand The Problems Confronting Their People While In Power Republican Nigeria:
Most Nigerian Leaders Don’t Know Their History, That Is Why They Don’t Understand The Problems Confronting Their People While In Power
Most Nigerian Leaders Don’t Know Their History, That Is Why They Don’t Understand The Problems Confronting Their People While In Power Gist 36:
Most Nigerian Leaders Don’t Know Their History, That Is Why They Don’t Understand The Problems Confronting Their People While In Power
Most Nigerian Leaders Don Tori News:
Most Nigerian Leaders Don't Know Their History, That Is Why They Don’t Understand The Problems Confronting Their People While In Power - Abaribe


   More Picks
1 Imo attacks, open grazing ban: Uzodimma fumes as Delta monarchs back Southern govs - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
2 Consider an Igbo man to replace late Chief of Army Staff General Attahiru - Reno Omokri tells President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 “29 In Lagos, 3 In Abia” – Nigeria Records 40 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 166,019 - Kanyi Daily, 20 hours ago
4 Truck crushes three on motorcycle to death in Ogun - The Nation, 9 hours ago
5 I?m the only Nigerian governor who does not receive monthly salary ? Anambra state governor, Obiano, says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
6 Full list of winners at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 Gennaro Gattuso sacked as Napoli manager after missing out on Champions League - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
8 One student dies, others recuperating in hospital following fire outbreak at fuel station while they were charging their phones - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
9 UK Black Lives Matter activist, Sasha Johnson is fighting for her life after being shot in the head in London following "numerous death threats" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
10 How we foiled attempted kidnap, robbery by herdsmen along Akure/Ilesha highway – Police - The Punch, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info