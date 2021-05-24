Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

India passes 300,000 Covid-19 deaths
News photo The Guardian  - India said Monday it had passed more than 300,000 coronavirus deaths, the third country after the United States and Brazil to hit the figure as it battles a huge wave of infections.

13 hours ago
 Additional Sources

India’s COVID-19 death toll tops 300,000 Vanguard News:
India’s COVID-19 Death Toll Hits 300,000 Leadership:
India’s COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 300,000 Independent:
India’s COVID-19 death toll tops 300,000 — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
India’s COVID-19 Death Toll Tops 300,000 The Street Journal:
India’s COVID-19 death toll tops 300,000 Prompt News:
India Inside Business Nigeria:
Covid-19: India Records 300,000 Deaths Silverbird TV:
1 Imo attacks, open grazing ban: Uzodimma fumes as Delta monarchs back Southern govs - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
2 Consider an Igbo man to replace late Chief of Army Staff General Attahiru - Reno Omokri tells President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 “29 In Lagos, 3 In Abia” – Nigeria Records 40 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 166,019 - Kanyi Daily, 20 hours ago
4 Truck crushes three on motorcycle to death in Ogun - The Nation, 9 hours ago
5 I?m the only Nigerian governor who does not receive monthly salary ? Anambra state governor, Obiano, says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
6 Full list of winners at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 Gennaro Gattuso sacked as Napoli manager after missing out on Champions League - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
8 One student dies, others recuperating in hospital following fire outbreak at fuel station while they were charging their phones - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
9 UK Black Lives Matter activist, Sasha Johnson is fighting for her life after being shot in the head in London following "numerous death threats" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
10 How we foiled attempted kidnap, robbery by herdsmen along Akure/Ilesha highway – Police - The Punch, 21 hours ago
