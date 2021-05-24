Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Photos from the wedding of Emir of Kontagora's son shortly before he was killed by bandits
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Alhaji Bashar Saidu Namaska, the son of the Sarkin Sudan of Kontagora, Alhaji Saidu Namaska, reportedly got married shortly before he was killed by armed bandits.
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Photos from the wedding of Emir of Kontagora's son shortly before he was killed by bandits
Instablog 9ja:
See the Emir of Kontagora's son who was murdered by bandits shortly after his wedding
Republican Nigeria:
Photos From Wedding of Emir of Kontagora’s Son Shortly Before He Was Killed By Bandits
Within Nigeria:
Photos: Emir of Kontagora son’s wedding shortly before he was killed by bandits
Naija Parrot:
Photos from the wedding of Emir of Kontagora’s son shortly before he was killed by bandits
Tori News:
Photos From Wedding of Emir of Kontagora's Son Shortly Before He Was Killed By Bandits
More Picks
1
Imo attacks, open grazing ban: Uzodimma fumes as Delta monarchs back Southern govs -
Vanguard News,
15 hours ago
2
Consider an Igbo man to replace late Chief of Army Staff General Attahiru - Reno Omokri tells President Buhari -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
3
“29 In Lagos, 3 In Abia” – Nigeria Records 40 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 166,019 -
Kanyi Daily,
20 hours ago
4
Truck crushes three on motorcycle to death in Ogun -
The Nation,
10 hours ago
5
2021 UTME: Jamb tells candidates to reprint mock examination slips — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
4 hours ago
6
I?m the only Nigerian governor who does not receive monthly salary ? Anambra state governor, Obiano, says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
7
Full list of winners at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
8
Gennaro Gattuso sacked as Napoli manager after missing out on Champions League -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
9
One student dies, others recuperating in hospital following fire outbreak at fuel station while they were charging their phones -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
10
UK Black Lives Matter activist, Sasha Johnson is fighting for her life after being shot in the head in London following "numerous death threats" -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...