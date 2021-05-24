Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Photos from the wedding of Emir of Kontagora's son shortly before he was killed by bandits
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Alhaji Bashar Saidu Namaska, the son of the Sarkin Sudan of Kontagora, Alhaji Saidu Namaska, reportedly got married shortly before he was killed by armed bandits.

