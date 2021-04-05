Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Consider an Igbo man to replace late Chief of Army Staff General Attahiru - Reno Omokri tells President Buhari
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Reno Omokri has asked President Buhari to consider an Igbo military officer to replace the former Chief of Army Staff. Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, who died in the air crash last Friday, May 21.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Reno Omokri Advises Buhari To Consider An Igbo Man To Replace Late COAS General Attahiru Naija Loaded:
Reno Omokri Advises Buhari To Consider An Igbo Man To Replace Late COAS General Attahiru
"Consider an Igbo man to replace late Chief of Army Staff General Attahiru" – Reno Omokri tells President Buhari Yaba Left Online:
"Consider an Igbo man to replace late Chief of Army Staff General Attahiru" – Reno Omokri tells President Buhari
Consider An Igbo Man To Replace Late Chief Of Army Staff General Attahiru – Reno Omokri Tells President Buhari Sundiata Post:
Consider An Igbo Man To Replace Late Chief Of Army Staff General Attahiru – Reno Omokri Tells President Buhari
Consider An Igbo Man To Replace Late Chief Of Army Staff General Attahiru- Reno Omokri Tells President Buhari KOKO TV Nigeria:
Consider An Igbo Man To Replace Late Chief Of Army Staff General Attahiru- Reno Omokri Tells President Buhari
Consider an Igbo Man to Replace Late Chief of Army Staff General Attahiru – Reno Omokri Tells President Buhari My Celebrity & I:
Consider an Igbo Man to Replace Late Chief of Army Staff General Attahiru – Reno Omokri Tells President Buhari
Why Buhari should replace late COAS with an Igbo man – Reno Omokri The News Guru:
Why Buhari should replace late COAS with an Igbo man – Reno Omokri
Be Fair And Consider An Igbo Man To Replace Late Chief Of Army Staff – Reno Omokri Tells Buhari FL Vibe:
Be Fair And Consider An Igbo Man To Replace Late Chief Of Army Staff – Reno Omokri Tells Buhari
Naija Diary:
Consider An Igbo Man To Replace Late Chief Of Army Staff General Attahiru – Reno Omokri Tells President Buhari
Consider An Igbo Man To Replace Late Chief Of Army Staff General Attahiru – Reno Omokri Tells President Buhari Online Nigeria:
Consider An Igbo Man To Replace Late Chief Of Army Staff General Attahiru – Reno Omokri Tells President Buhari
Consider an Igbo man to replace late Chief of Army Staff General Attahiru – Reno Omokri tells President Buhari Studio CB55:
Consider an Igbo man to replace late Chief of Army Staff General Attahiru – Reno Omokri tells President Buhari
“Consider an Igbo man to replace late Chief of Army Staff General Attahiru” – Reno Omokri tells President Buhari Naija Parrot:
“Consider an Igbo man to replace late Chief of Army Staff General Attahiru” – Reno Omokri tells President Buhari
COAS: Consider Igbo Man To Replace Attahiru – Reno Omokri Tells Buhari Benco News:
COAS: Consider Igbo Man To Replace Attahiru – Reno Omokri Tells Buhari
Consider An Igbo Man To Replace Late Chief Of Army Staff General Attahiru Republican Nigeria:
Consider An Igbo Man To Replace Late Chief Of Army Staff General Attahiru
Consider An Igbo Man To Replace Late Chief Of Army Staff General Attahiru Gist 36:
Consider An Igbo Man To Replace Late Chief Of Army Staff General Attahiru
Reno Omokri to President Buhari: Consider an Igbo man to replace late Chief of Army Staff, Attahiru Within Nigeria:
Reno Omokri to President Buhari: Consider an Igbo man to replace late Chief of Army Staff, Attahiru
Be Fair And Consider An Igbo Man To Replace Late Chief Of Army Staff – Reno Omokri Tells Buhari Naija on Point:
Be Fair And Consider An Igbo Man To Replace Late Chief Of Army Staff – Reno Omokri Tells Buhari
Buhari moves to appoint Chief of Army Staff to replace late General Attahiru Global Upfront:
Buhari moves to appoint Chief of Army Staff to replace late General Attahiru
Consider an Igbo man to replace late Chief of Army Staff General Attahiru -- Reno Omokri to President Buhari Instablog 9ja:
Consider an Igbo man to replace late Chief of Army Staff General Attahiru -- Reno Omokri to President Buhari
Consider An Igbo Man To Replace Late Chief Of Army Staff General Attahiru - Reno Omokri Tells President Buhari Tori News:
Consider An Igbo Man To Replace Late Chief Of Army Staff General Attahiru - Reno Omokri Tells President Buhari


   More Picks
1 Imo attacks, open grazing ban: Uzodimma fumes as Delta monarchs back Southern govs - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
2 Consider an Igbo man to replace late Chief of Army Staff General Attahiru - Reno Omokri tells President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 “29 In Lagos, 3 In Abia” – Nigeria Records 40 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 166,019 - Kanyi Daily, 20 hours ago
4 Truck crushes three on motorcycle to death in Ogun - The Nation, 10 hours ago
5 2021 UTME: Jamb tells candidates to reprint mock examination slips — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 4 hours ago
6 I?m the only Nigerian governor who does not receive monthly salary ? Anambra state governor, Obiano, says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
7 Full list of winners at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
8 Gennaro Gattuso sacked as Napoli manager after missing out on Champions League - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
9 One student dies, others recuperating in hospital following fire outbreak at fuel station while they were charging their phones - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 UK Black Lives Matter activist, Sasha Johnson is fighting for her life after being shot in the head in London following "numerous death threats" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info