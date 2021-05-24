Post News
News at a Glance
Bad Boy Timz Sues His Former Record Label For Libelous Publication
The Guardian
- On the 24th of May, Fast-rising Nigerian Artiste, Bad Boy Timz, has taken to social media to post drop a scanned copy of a lawsuit he has issued against his former record label, Anonymous music.
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Singer Bad Boy Timzs slams former label with N200m lawsuit
Yaba Left Online:
Singer Badboytimz Slams his former label ( Anonymous Music ) A N200,000,000 law suit for defamation of character, following his illegal arrest in Abuja.
Independent:
Bad Boy Timz Sues Former Record Label For Libelous Publication
Not Just OK:
Bad Boy Timz Terminates Contract With Label, Demands 200M for Libel
The Street Journal:
Bad Boy Timz Sues His Former Record Label For Libelous Publication
Oyo Gist:
Singer Bad Boy Timzs issues N200 Million lawsuit against Former Record Label
Naija Parrot:
Singer Badboytimz Slams his former label ( Anonymous Music ) A N200,000,000 law suit for defamation of character, following his illegal arrest in Abuja.
Tunde Ednut:
Bad Boy Timz Terminates Contract With Record Label, Demands 200M for Libel
Jaguda.com:
Bab Boy Timz Launches His Record Label After Arrest By Former Label
Republican Nigeria:
Singer Bad Boy Timzs slams former label with N200m lawsuit
More Picks
1
Imo attacks, open grazing ban: Uzodimma fumes as Delta monarchs back Southern govs -
Vanguard News,
15 hours ago
2
Consider an Igbo man to replace late Chief of Army Staff General Attahiru - Reno Omokri tells President Buhari -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
3
“29 In Lagos, 3 In Abia” – Nigeria Records 40 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 166,019 -
Kanyi Daily,
20 hours ago
4
Truck crushes three on motorcycle to death in Ogun -
The Nation,
10 hours ago
5
2021 UTME: Jamb tells candidates to reprint mock examination slips — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
4 hours ago
6
I?m the only Nigerian governor who does not receive monthly salary ? Anambra state governor, Obiano, says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
7
Full list of winners at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
8
Gennaro Gattuso sacked as Napoli manager after missing out on Champions League -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
9
One student dies, others recuperating in hospital following fire outbreak at fuel station while they were charging their phones -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
10
UK Black Lives Matter activist, Sasha Johnson is fighting for her life after being shot in the head in London following "numerous death threats" -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
