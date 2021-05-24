Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

”It’s almost time to take over the world” – Wizkid’s first son, Boluwatife set to release a song
Yaba Left Online  - Wizkid's first baby mama, Sola has hinted that her son, Boluwatife, is set to make his music debut with a freestyle track.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

1 Imo attacks, open grazing ban: Uzodimma fumes as Delta monarchs back Southern govs - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
2 Consider an Igbo man to replace late Chief of Army Staff General Attahiru - Reno Omokri tells President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 “29 In Lagos, 3 In Abia” – Nigeria Records 40 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 166,019 - Kanyi Daily, 20 hours ago
4 Truck crushes three on motorcycle to death in Ogun - The Nation, 10 hours ago
5 2021 UTME: Jamb tells candidates to reprint mock examination slips — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 4 hours ago
6 I?m the only Nigerian governor who does not receive monthly salary ? Anambra state governor, Obiano, says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
7 Full list of winners at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
8 Gennaro Gattuso sacked as Napoli manager after missing out on Champions League - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
9 One student dies, others recuperating in hospital following fire outbreak at fuel station while they were charging their phones - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 UK Black Lives Matter activist, Sasha Johnson is fighting for her life after being shot in the head in London following "numerous death threats" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
