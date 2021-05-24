Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Fire guts another INEC office in Igboeze-South, Enugu
The Guardian
- The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Igboeze-South local government Area of Enugu State was on Sunday gutted by fire.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
How fire gutted another INEC office in Enugu
Premium Times:
Another INEC office in Enugu gutted by fire
Ripples Nigeria:
Fire guts another INEC office in Enugu
News Diary Online:
Fire guts another INEC office in Igboeze-South, Enugu
The Street Journal:
Fire Guts Another INEC Office In Igboeze-South, Enugu
The Nigeria Lawyer:
How Fire Gutted Another INEC Office In Enugu
News Wire NGR:
@inecnigeria INEC Offices Attacked in Anambra, Enugu and Imo States. Aftermath of the attack on Ahiazu Mbaise LGA Office in Imo State. 👇🏿
Pulse Nigeria:
UPDATE: Fire Attacks on INEC Offices in May: *May 2 - Akwa Ibom *May 9 - Abia *May 13 - Enugu *May 16 - Enugu *May 18 - 2 offices in Ebonyi *May 23 - Anambra *May 23 - Imo *May 23 - Enugu "The attacks have now become a national emergency." - @ ...
Republican Nigeria:
How fire gutted another INEC office in Enugu
Within Nigeria:
Fire guts another INEC office in Enugu
More Picks
1
Imo attacks, open grazing ban: Uzodimma fumes as Delta monarchs back Southern govs -
Vanguard News,
15 hours ago
2
Consider an Igbo man to replace late Chief of Army Staff General Attahiru - Reno Omokri tells President Buhari -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
3
“29 In Lagos, 3 In Abia” – Nigeria Records 40 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 166,019 -
Kanyi Daily,
20 hours ago
4
Truck crushes three on motorcycle to death in Ogun -
The Nation,
10 hours ago
5
2021 UTME: Jamb tells candidates to reprint mock examination slips — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
4 hours ago
6
I?m the only Nigerian governor who does not receive monthly salary ? Anambra state governor, Obiano, says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
7
Full list of winners at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
8
Gennaro Gattuso sacked as Napoli manager after missing out on Champions League -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
9
One student dies, others recuperating in hospital following fire outbreak at fuel station while they were charging their phones -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
10
UK Black Lives Matter activist, Sasha Johnson is fighting for her life after being shot in the head in London following "numerous death threats" -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
