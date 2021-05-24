Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ondo State government denies adopting Oodua anthem
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Ondo State government has denied adopting the Oodua anthem. The state government said what was adopted in the state is the indigenous anthem and it is different from the Oodua anthem. Mr Richard Olatunde, Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Oluwarotimi ...

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ondo State denies adopting Oodua anthem Vanguard News:
Ondo State denies adopting Oodua anthem
Ondo State denies adopting Oodua anthem The Guardian:
Ondo State denies adopting Oodua anthem
Ondo govt denies adopting Oodua anthem Daily Nigerian:
Ondo govt denies adopting Oodua anthem
Ondo State denies adopting Oodua anthem News Diary Online:
Ondo State denies adopting Oodua anthem
Ondo denies adopting Oodua anthem The Eagle Online:
Ondo denies adopting Oodua anthem
Ondo State Govt Speaks On Adopting Oodua Anthem Naija News:
Ondo State Govt Speaks On Adopting Oodua Anthem
The Ondo State government has denied adopting the Oodua anthem. The state government said what was adopted in the state is the indigenous anthem and it is different from the Oodua anthem. Instablog 9ja:
The Ondo State government has denied adopting the Oodua anthem. The state government said what was adopted in the state is the indigenous anthem and it is different from the Oodua anthem.


   More Picks
1 Consider an Igbo man to replace late Chief of Army Staff General Attahiru - Reno Omokri tells President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 I?m the only Nigerian governor who does not receive monthly salary ? Anambra state governor, Obiano, says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 FRSC begins “Operation RAID” on recalcitrant offenders in FCT - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
4 Fire guts another INEC office in Igboeze-South, Enugu - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
5 Actress, Stella Damascus and estranged lover, Daniel Ademinokan throw shade at each other on Instagram - Yaba Left Online, 21 hours ago
6 Southern Governors ban on open grazing grazing is irreversible, Malami's response to it has shown his mindset - Governor Akeredolu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 34 mins ago
7 Bad Boy Timz Sues His Former Record Label For Libelous Publication - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
8 Presidency finally gives reason for Buhari’s absence at late COAS Attahiru’s Burial - Politics Nigeria, 20 hours ago
9 Lagos monarch, Oba Elegushi, and first wife celebrate 18th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
10 Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu names two Northerners against restructuring - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info