News at a Glance
She asked me for N10K for makeup - Plantain thief nabbed in Bayelsa claims he stole to raise money for his girlfriend
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A young man arrested for stealing bunches of plantain in Bayelsa community has claimed that he committed the offence because of his girlfriend.
According to Facebook posts s
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
"She asked me for N10K for makeup" – Plantain thief caught in Bayelsa claims he stole to raise money for his girlfriend
Lailas News:
"My girlfriend asked me for N10K for makeup" - Man reveals why he stole plantain
Naija Parrot:
“She asked me for N10K for makeup” – Plantain thief caught in Bayelsa claims he stole to raise money for his girlfriend
Republican Nigeria:
Man Steals Plaintain In Bayelsa So That He Can Raise Money For His Girlfriend’s Makeup (Photo)
Edujandon:
I Stole Plantains to Raise N10,000 For My Girlfriend‘s Makeup — Suspect
Instablog 9ja:
I stole plantains to raise N10k for my girlfriend‘s makeup — Suspect
Osmek News:
“My girlfriend asked me for N10K for makeup” – Man reveals why he stole plantain
Tori News:
Man Steals Plaintain In Bayelsa So That He Can Raise Money For His Girlfriend's Makeup (Photo)
