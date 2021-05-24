Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Lady welcomes set of twins two years after predicting she will give birth to twins
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A Nigerian lady has welcomed a set of twins two years after she came on Twitter to predict that she will give birth to twins.
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Lady welcomes set of twins two years after predicting she will give birth to twins
Correct NG:
Woman gives birth to twins two years after speaking it into existence
Naija Parrot:
Lady welcomes set of twins two years after predicting she will give birth to twins
Luci Post:
Lady welcomes set of twins two years after predicting she will give birth to Twins
Instablog 9ja:
Lady welcomes a set of twins two years after predicting she will give birth to twins
Newzandar News:
Woman gives birth to twins two years after speaking it into existence
Gist 36:
Lady Gives Birth Twins Two Years After Predicting She Will Give Birth To Twins (Photo)
Nesco Media:
Lady welcomes set of twins two years after predicting she will give birth to twins
Tori News:
Lady Gives Birth Twins Two Years After Predicting She Will Give Birth To Twins (Photo)
More Picks
1
Consider an Igbo man to replace late Chief of Army Staff General Attahiru - Reno Omokri tells President Buhari -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
2
I?m the only Nigerian governor who does not receive monthly salary ? Anambra state governor, Obiano, says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
3
FRSC begins “Operation RAID” on recalcitrant offenders in FCT -
The Guardian,
20 hours ago
4
Fire guts another INEC office in Igboeze-South, Enugu -
The Guardian,
17 hours ago
5
Actress, Stella Damascus and estranged lover, Daniel Ademinokan throw shade at each other on Instagram -
Yaba Left Online,
21 hours ago
6
Southern Governors ban on open grazing grazing is irreversible, Malami's response to it has shown his mindset - Governor Akeredolu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
34 mins ago
7
Bad Boy Timz Sues His Former Record Label For Libelous Publication -
The Guardian,
20 hours ago
8
Presidency finally gives reason for Buhari’s absence at late COAS Attahiru’s Burial -
Politics Nigeria,
20 hours ago
9
Lagos monarch, Oba Elegushi, and first wife celebrate 18th wedding anniversary -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
10
Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu names two Northerners against restructuring -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
