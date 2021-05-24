Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


UPDATED: Hoodlums raze INEC offices in Imo, Anambra, Enugu in fresh attack
The Nation  - The Independent National Electoral Commission's (INEC) offices in Imo, Anambra and Enugu states have been burnt by hoodlums.The..

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Hoodlums set Imo INEC office on fire The Punch:
Hoodlums set Imo INEC office on fire
The Cable:
PHOTOS: INEC offices attacked in Anambra, Enugu, Imo
Hoodlums raze INEC offices in Imo, Anambra, Enugu in fresh attacks The News Guru:
Hoodlums raze INEC offices in Imo, Anambra, Enugu in fresh attacks
Hoodlums raze another INEC office in Enugu News Wire NGR:
Hoodlums raze another INEC office in Enugu
Arsonists Raze Down INEC Office In Enugu The Will:
Arsonists Raze Down INEC Office In Enugu
More INEC offices razed in Imo, Anambra, Enugu in fresh attacks Republican Nigeria:
More INEC offices razed in Imo, Anambra, Enugu in fresh attacks


   More Picks
1 Consider an Igbo man to replace late Chief of Army Staff General Attahiru - Reno Omokri tells President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 I?m the only Nigerian governor who does not receive monthly salary ? Anambra state governor, Obiano, says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 FRSC begins “Operation RAID” on recalcitrant offenders in FCT - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
4 Fire guts another INEC office in Igboeze-South, Enugu - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
5 Actress, Stella Damascus and estranged lover, Daniel Ademinokan throw shade at each other on Instagram - Yaba Left Online, 21 hours ago
6 Southern Governors ban on open grazing grazing is irreversible, Malami's response to it has shown his mindset - Governor Akeredolu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 34 mins ago
7 Bad Boy Timz Sues His Former Record Label For Libelous Publication - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
8 Presidency finally gives reason for Buhari’s absence at late COAS Attahiru’s Burial - Politics Nigeria, 20 hours ago
9 Lagos monarch, Oba Elegushi, and first wife celebrate 18th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
10 Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu names two Northerners against restructuring - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info