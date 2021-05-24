Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and fiancée Carrie announce wedding date
News photo Daily Post  - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds have revealed they will be holding their wedding in July 2022.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

UK The Punch:
UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson sets wedding date
Boris Johnson sets wedding date The Guardian:
Boris Johnson sets wedding date
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson And Fiancee Set Date For Wedding Channels Television:
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson And Fiancee Set Date For Wedding
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and fiancee have set date for their wedding The Info NG:
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and fiancee have set date for their wedding
UK’s Boris Johnson Sets Wedding Date Independent:
UK’s Boris Johnson Sets Wedding Date
British PM, Johnson, sets wedding date Ripples Nigeria:
British PM, Johnson, sets wedding date
UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson And Fiance Set Wedding Date The Trent:
UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson And Fiance Set Wedding Date
Boris Johnson Sets Wedding Date The Street Journal:
Boris Johnson Sets Wedding Date
UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson Sets Wedding Date Inside Business Nigeria:
UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson Sets Wedding Date
UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson picks wedding date TV360 Nigeria:
UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson picks wedding date
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson To Marry Fiancée In 2022 News Wire NGR:
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson To Marry Fiancée In 2022
UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and fiancée Carrie announces wedding date Oyo Gist:
UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and fiancée Carrie announces wedding date
UK PM Boris Johnson, fiancee pick wedding date The News Guru:
UK PM Boris Johnson, fiancee pick wedding date
UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson sets wedding date Effiezy:
UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson sets wedding date
UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and fiancée Carrie announce wedding date Republican Nigeria:
UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and fiancée Carrie announce wedding date
UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and fiancée Carrie pick wedding date Within Nigeria:
UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and fiancée Carrie pick wedding date
UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and fiancée Carrie pick Wedding Date Luci Post:
UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and fiancée Carrie pick Wedding Date
UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and fiancée Carrie pick wedding date Monte Oz Live:
UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and fiancée Carrie pick wedding date
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Sets Wedding Date Global Village Extra:
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Sets Wedding Date


   More Picks
1 UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and fiancée Carrie announce wedding date - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 2021 UTME: Jamb tells candidates to reprint mock examination slips — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 22 hours ago
3 “14 In Lagos, 11 In Gombe” – Nigeria Confirms 42 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 166,061 - Kanyi Daily, 14 hours ago
4 Jubilation as Super Eagles striker wins footballer of the year and golden boot awards in top European league - Legit, 7 hours ago
5 Lagos: Bill to stop Tinubu, Fashola, Ambode’s pension scales second reading - Republican Nigeria, 20 hours ago
6 One student dies, others recuperating in hospital following fire outbreak at fuel station while they were charging their phones - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
7 Traffic congestion as petrol tanker explodes in Lagos - The Cable, 5 hours ago
8 Mavin boss Don Jazzy says Wizkid is his African Artist of the Decade - Legit, 7 hours ago
9 UBA Appoints Ex -Diamond Bank Deputy MD, Caroline Anyanwu As Board Member - Inside Business Nigeria, 10 hours ago
10 "Speak up, believe in yourself" - Nkechi Blessing’s politician boyfriend reacts to her suspension from Nollywood - Gist Reel, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info