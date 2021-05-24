Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Restructuring: Senate president has one vote like the rest of us ― Omo Agege
Nigerian Tribune  - Restructuring: Senate president has one vote like the rest of us ― Omo Agege

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

1999 Constitution overdue for review, says Omo-Agege The Guardian:
1999 Constitution overdue for review, says Omo-Agege
Omo-Agege: No Senator will Influence Constitution Review This Day:
Omo-Agege: No Senator will Influence Constitution Review
Constitution review report to be ready in July – Omo-Agege Premium Times:
Constitution review report to be ready in July – Omo-Agege
Omo-Agege Says 1999 Constitution Is Most Criticized Independent:
Omo-Agege Says 1999 Constitution Is Most Criticized
1999 Constitution Overdue For Review, Says Omo-Agege The Street Journal:
1999 Constitution Overdue For Review, Says Omo-Agege
No funds for Constitution Review in 2021 budget - Omo-Agege The News Guru:
No funds for Constitution Review in 2021 budget - Omo-Agege
Omo-Agege: No funds for Constitution Review in 2021 budget The Eagle Online:
Omo-Agege: No funds for Constitution Review in 2021 budget
Restructuring: Senate President Has One Vote Like The Rest Of Us — Omo Agege The Nigeria Lawyer:
Restructuring: Senate President Has One Vote Like The Rest Of Us — Omo Agege


   More Picks
1 UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and fiancée Carrie announce wedding date - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 2021 UTME: Jamb tells candidates to reprint mock examination slips — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 22 hours ago
3 “14 In Lagos, 11 In Gombe” – Nigeria Confirms 42 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 166,061 - Kanyi Daily, 14 hours ago
4 Jubilation as Super Eagles striker wins footballer of the year and golden boot awards in top European league - Legit, 7 hours ago
5 Lagos: Bill to stop Tinubu, Fashola, Ambode’s pension scales second reading - Republican Nigeria, 20 hours ago
6 One student dies, others recuperating in hospital following fire outbreak at fuel station while they were charging their phones - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
7 Traffic congestion as petrol tanker explodes in Lagos - The Cable, 5 hours ago
8 Mavin boss Don Jazzy says Wizkid is his African Artist of the Decade - Legit, 7 hours ago
9 UBA Appoints Ex -Diamond Bank Deputy MD, Caroline Anyanwu As Board Member - Inside Business Nigeria, 10 hours ago
10 "Speak up, believe in yourself" - Nkechi Blessing’s politician boyfriend reacts to her suspension from Nollywood - Gist Reel, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info