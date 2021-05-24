Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Saudi King, SG Anglican Communion Condole With Buhari Over Death Of COAS, Other Military Officers
News photo AIT  - Saudi King, SG Anglican Communion Condole With Buhari Over Death Of COAS, Other Military Officers

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Saudi King, Anglican Communion Condole With PMB On COAS, Military Officers’ Demise Leadership:
Saudi King, Anglican Communion Condole With PMB On COAS, Military Officers’ Demise
Saudi King, Anglican scribe condole with Buhari over loss of military officers Peoples Daily:
Saudi King, Anglican scribe condole with Buhari over loss of military officers
NTA:
Saudi King, Secretary-General of Anglican Communion Condole with President Buhari on Loss of COAS
Saudi King, Anglican Communion Sec-Gen condole with Buhari over COAS, military officers’ death The Eagle Online:
Saudi King, Anglican Communion Sec-Gen condole with Buhari over COAS, military officers’ death
Saudi King, Secretary General of Anglican Communion condole with Buhari on COAS, others News Diary Online:
Saudi King, Secretary General of Anglican Communion condole with Buhari on COAS, others
Saudi King, Secretary Of Anglican Communion London Condole With Buhari On Military Officers Lost In Plane Crash The Will:
Saudi King, Secretary Of Anglican Communion London Condole With Buhari On Military Officers Lost In Plane Crash
Saudi King, Secretary General Of Anglican Communion Condole With Buhari On Loss Of Army Chief, Military Officers NPO Reports:
Saudi King, Secretary General Of Anglican Communion Condole With Buhari On Loss Of Army Chief, Military Officers


   More Picks
1 UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and fiancée Carrie announce wedding date - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 2021 UTME: Jamb tells candidates to reprint mock examination slips — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 22 hours ago
3 “14 In Lagos, 11 In Gombe” – Nigeria Confirms 42 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 166,061 - Kanyi Daily, 14 hours ago
4 Jubilation as Super Eagles striker wins footballer of the year and golden boot awards in top European league - Legit, 7 hours ago
5 Lagos: Bill to stop Tinubu, Fashola, Ambode’s pension scales second reading - Republican Nigeria, 20 hours ago
6 One student dies, others recuperating in hospital following fire outbreak at fuel station while they were charging their phones - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
7 Traffic congestion as petrol tanker explodes in Lagos - The Cable, 5 hours ago
8 Mavin boss Don Jazzy says Wizkid is his African Artist of the Decade - Legit, 7 hours ago
9 UBA Appoints Ex -Diamond Bank Deputy MD, Caroline Anyanwu As Board Member - Inside Business Nigeria, 10 hours ago
10 "Speak up, believe in yourself" - Nkechi Blessing’s politician boyfriend reacts to her suspension from Nollywood - Gist Reel, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info