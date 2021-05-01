Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

BadboyTimz sues former label for N200m
Daily Post  - Fast-rising Nigerian Singer, Timeleyin Olorunyomi, popularly known as BadBoyTimz, has slammed his ex-label with a N200m lawsuit for defamation of character. Recall that BadBoyTimz was seen in handcuffs in a viral video last week.

22 hours ago
1 UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and fiancée Carrie announce wedding date - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 2021 UTME: Jamb tells candidates to reprint mock examination slips — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 22 hours ago
3 “14 In Lagos, 11 In Gombe” – Nigeria Confirms 42 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 166,061 - Kanyi Daily, 14 hours ago
4 Jubilation as Super Eagles striker wins footballer of the year and golden boot awards in top European league - Legit, 7 hours ago
5 Lagos: Bill to stop Tinubu, Fashola, Ambode’s pension scales second reading - Republican Nigeria, 20 hours ago
6 One student dies, others recuperating in hospital following fire outbreak at fuel station while they were charging their phones - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
7 Traffic congestion as petrol tanker explodes in Lagos - The Cable, 5 hours ago
8 Mavin boss Don Jazzy says Wizkid is his African Artist of the Decade - Legit, 7 hours ago
9 UBA Appoints Ex -Diamond Bank Deputy MD, Caroline Anyanwu As Board Member - Inside Business Nigeria, 10 hours ago
10 "Speak up, believe in yourself" - Nkechi Blessing’s politician boyfriend reacts to her suspension from Nollywood - Gist Reel, 11 hours ago
