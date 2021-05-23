Protest Rocks Top Nigeria's Agriculture University In Ogun Over Abduction of Student

The Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) students have protested the abduction of their colleague, Toyinbo Olayinka from a farm in the city by unknown gunmen. The protest was held Monday at the school's main gate with students



