Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
2021 UTME: Jamb tells candidates to reprint mock examination slips — NEWSVERGE
News Verge
- The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has asked candidates sitting for its mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to reprint their examination slips.
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
2021 UTME: JAMB instructs candidates to reprint mock examination slips
The Cable:
JAMB asks UTME candidates to reprint mock exam slips
The Guardian:
Jamb tells candidates to reprint mock examination slips
Premium Times:
EXCLUSIVE: UTME 2021: JAMB to conduct mock for 160,617 candidates
Nigerian Observer:
2021 UTME: Jamb tells candidates to reprint mock examination slips
Biz Watch Nigeria:
JAMB Directs Candidates Of Mock Exam To Reprint Slip
The Trent:
JAMB Gives New Update For Mock UTME Candidates
The News Guru:
2021 UTME: Jamb tells candidates to reprint mock examination slips
Prompt News:
2021 tells candidates to reprint mock examination slips
The Eagle Online:
2021 UTME: JAMB tells candidates to reprint mock examination slips
Pulse Nigeria:
JAMB tells 2021 UTME candidates to reprint mock examination slips
PM News:
2021 UTME: JAMB candidates to reprint mock exam slips
The Street Journal:
Jamb Tells Candidates To Reprint Mock Examination Slips
Daily Nigerian:
2021 UTME: JAMB orders candidates to reprint mock examination slips
Naija Surf:
2021 UTME: JAMB tells candidates to reprint mock examination slips
Kemi Filani Blog:
JAMB directs 2021 UTME candidates to reprint Mock Exams slips - Kemi Filani News
More Picks
1
UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and fiancée Carrie announce wedding date -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
2
2021 UTME: Jamb tells candidates to reprint mock examination slips — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
22 hours ago
3
“14 In Lagos, 11 In Gombe” – Nigeria Confirms 42 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 166,061 -
Kanyi Daily,
14 hours ago
4
Jubilation as Super Eagles striker wins footballer of the year and golden boot awards in top European league -
Legit,
7 hours ago
5
Lagos: Bill to stop Tinubu, Fashola, Ambode’s pension scales second reading -
Republican Nigeria,
20 hours ago
6
One student dies, others recuperating in hospital following fire outbreak at fuel station while they were charging their phones -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
7
Traffic congestion as petrol tanker explodes in Lagos -
The Cable,
5 hours ago
8
Mavin boss Don Jazzy says Wizkid is his African Artist of the Decade -
Legit,
7 hours ago
9
UBA Appoints Ex -Diamond Bank Deputy MD, Caroline Anyanwu As Board Member -
Inside Business Nigeria,
10 hours ago
10
"Speak up, believe in yourself" - Nkechi Blessing’s politician boyfriend reacts to her suspension from Nollywood -
Gist Reel,
11 hours ago
