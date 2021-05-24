Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Four suspected Internet fraudster arrested in Benue (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The Makurdi Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested four suspected fraudsters in Benue State.
The suspects Igba Simon, Edigbo Oi
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
EFCC arrests four suspected internet fraudsters in Benue
Naija Loaded:
EFCC Arrests Six Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Enugu (Photos)
TVC News:
#NewsFlash: Six suspected internet fraudsters have been arrested by the operatives of the Enugu Zonal Office of the @EFCC They were arrested on Monday at Bricks Estate, Independence Layout, Enugu based on credible intelligence on their alleged ...
News Break:
EFCC Nabs Six Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Enugu
The Eagle Online:
Imo police arrest three suspected internet fraudsters
Republican Nigeria:
EFCC Arrests Six Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Enugu (Photos)
The Genius Media:
Six Suspected Internet Fraudsters Arrested In Enugu [PHOTOS]
Tori News:
EFCC Arrests Six Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Enugu (Photos)
More Picks
1
UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and fiancée Carrie announce wedding date -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
2
One Nigeria! Akeredolu backs resolution of APC southwest leaders’ meeting -
Legit,
22 hours ago
3
2021 UTME: Jamb tells candidates to reprint mock examination slips — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
22 hours ago
4
“14 In Lagos, 11 In Gombe” – Nigeria Confirms 42 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 166,061 -
Kanyi Daily,
14 hours ago
5
Jubilation as Super Eagles striker wins footballer of the year and golden boot awards in top European league -
Legit,
7 hours ago
6
Protest Rocks Top Nigeria's Agriculture University In Ogun Over Abduction of Student -
Sahara Reporters,
24 hours ago
7
Lagos: Bill to stop Tinubu, Fashola, Ambode’s pension scales second reading -
Republican Nigeria,
20 hours ago
8
One student dies, others recuperating in hospital following fire outbreak at fuel station while they were charging their phones -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
9
Traffic congestion as petrol tanker explodes in Lagos -
The Cable,
5 hours ago
10
Mavin boss Don Jazzy says Wizkid is his African Artist of the Decade -
Legit,
7 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...