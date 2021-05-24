Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police kill gang leader, Blood, arrest 2 other armed robber suspects in Ebonyi
Daily Post  - The Ebonyi State Police Command on Monday said it has arrested two suspected armed robbers, Eluu Ekpehu Emmanuel and one other who allegedly have been

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police arrest 2 robbery suspects, recover stolen firearms in Ebonyi Vanguard News:
Police arrest 2 robbery suspects, recover stolen firearms in Ebonyi
Police arrest 2 robbery suspects, recover own stolen firearms in Ebonyi The Nation:
Police arrest 2 robbery suspects, recover own stolen firearms in Ebonyi
Police arrest Suspects, recover arms, Others in Ebonyi TVC News:
Police arrest Suspects, recover arms, Others in Ebonyi
Police Arrest 2 Robbery Suspects, Recover Stolen Firearms In Ebonyi The Street Journal:
Police Arrest 2 Robbery Suspects, Recover Stolen Firearms In Ebonyi
Police recover arms stolen from its armoury in Ebonyi, arrest two robbery suspects The Eagle Online:
Police recover arms stolen from its armoury in Ebonyi, arrest two robbery suspects
Police arrest 2 robbery suspects, recover own stolen firearms in Ebonyi Republican Nigeria:
Police arrest 2 robbery suspects, recover own stolen firearms in Ebonyi
Police Kill Notorious Leader Of Armed Robbery Gang, Blood, Arrest 2 Other Armed Robbers In Ebonyi (Photos) Tori News:
Police Kill Notorious Leader Of Armed Robbery Gang, Blood, Arrest 2 Other Armed Robbers In Ebonyi (Photos)


   More Picks
1 UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and fiancée Carrie announce wedding date - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 One Nigeria! Akeredolu backs resolution of APC southwest leaders’ meeting - Legit, 22 hours ago
3 2021 UTME: Jamb tells candidates to reprint mock examination slips — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 22 hours ago
4 “14 In Lagos, 11 In Gombe” – Nigeria Confirms 42 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 166,061 - Kanyi Daily, 14 hours ago
5 Jubilation as Super Eagles striker wins footballer of the year and golden boot awards in top European league - Legit, 7 hours ago
6 Protest Rocks Top Nigeria's Agriculture University In Ogun Over Abduction of Student - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
7 Lagos: Bill to stop Tinubu, Fashola, Ambode’s pension scales second reading - Republican Nigeria, 20 hours ago
8 One student dies, others recuperating in hospital following fire outbreak at fuel station while they were charging their phones - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
9 Traffic congestion as petrol tanker explodes in Lagos - The Cable, 5 hours ago
10 Mavin boss Don Jazzy says Wizkid is his African Artist of the Decade - Legit, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info