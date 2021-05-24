Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NAPTIP busts Abuja child trafficking ring, rescues four children
News photo The Punch  - Four stolen children have been rescued in Abuja as operatives of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons raided a notorious child trafficking ring known for trafficking children for begging within the Federal Capital Territory.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NAPTIP busts child-trafficking syndicate, rescues 4 children in Abuja Daily Post:
NAPTIP busts child-trafficking syndicate, rescues 4 children in Abuja
NAPTIP busts child trafficking syndicate in Abuja Vanguard News:
NAPTIP busts child trafficking syndicate in Abuja
NAPTIP bursts child trafficking syndicate in FCT, rescues 4 children Prompt News:
NAPTIP bursts child trafficking syndicate in FCT, rescues 4 children
NAPTIP busts child trafficking syndicate in FCT, rescues 4 children Daily Nigerian:
NAPTIP busts child trafficking syndicate in FCT, rescues 4 children
NAPTIP busts Abuja child trafficking ring, rescues four children The Eagle Online:
NAPTIP busts Abuja child trafficking ring, rescues four children
NAPTIP bursts child trafficking syndicate in FCT, rescues 4 children News Diary Online:
NAPTIP bursts child trafficking syndicate in FCT, rescues 4 children
NAPTIP Busts Child Trafficking Syndicate In Abuja The Street Journal:
NAPTIP Busts Child Trafficking Syndicate In Abuja
NAPTIP busts child-trafficking syndicate, rescues 4 children in Abuja Republican Nigeria:
NAPTIP busts child-trafficking syndicate, rescues 4 children in Abuja
NAPTIP bursts child trafficking syndicate in Abuja, rescues 4 children -NigPilot Nigerian Pilot:
NAPTIP bursts child trafficking syndicate in Abuja, rescues 4 children -NigPilot


   More Picks
1 Imo attacks, open grazing ban: Uzodimma fumes as Delta monarchs back Southern govs - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
2 Consider an Igbo man to replace late Chief of Army Staff General Attahiru - Reno Omokri tells President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 “29 In Lagos, 3 In Abia” – Nigeria Records 40 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 166,019 - Kanyi Daily, 20 hours ago
4 Truck crushes three on motorcycle to death in Ogun - The Nation, 10 hours ago
5 2021 UTME: Jamb tells candidates to reprint mock examination slips — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 4 hours ago
6 I?m the only Nigerian governor who does not receive monthly salary ? Anambra state governor, Obiano, says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
7 Full list of winners at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
8 Gennaro Gattuso sacked as Napoli manager after missing out on Champions League - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
9 One student dies, others recuperating in hospital following fire outbreak at fuel station while they were charging their phones - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 UK Black Lives Matter activist, Sasha Johnson is fighting for her life after being shot in the head in London following "numerous death threats" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info