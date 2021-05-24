Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Mixed reactions as bill seeking to scrap NYSC reaches second reading
News photo The Nation  - By Alao Abiodun A bill on the floor of the House of Representatives considering discontinuation of the National Youth Service Corps scheme (NYSC) has generated mixed reactions.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Insecurity: Reps Vanguard News:
Insecurity: Reps' bill proposes scrapping of NYSC
Bill seeking to scrap NYSC scales second reading The Street Journal:
Bill seeking to scrap NYSC scales second reading
NYSC Act "Discontinuation Bill" Reaches Second Reading Oyo Gist:
NYSC Act "Discontinuation Bill" Reaches Second Reading
Nigerians React As Bill Seeking To Scrap NYSC Reaches Second Reading Naija News:
Nigerians React As Bill Seeking To Scrap NYSC Reaches Second Reading
Reps consider scrapping NYSC, as bill reaches second reading . Instablog 9ja:
Reps consider scrapping NYSC, as bill reaches second reading .
What Nigerians should know as bill seeking an end to NYSC reaches Second Reading Politics Nigeria:
What Nigerians should know as bill seeking an end to NYSC reaches Second Reading
Bill Seeking To Abolish NYSC Sets For Second Reading In House Of Rep. News Rangers:
Bill Seeking To Abolish NYSC Sets For Second Reading In House Of Rep.
House to consider bill seeking to scrap NYSC Online Nigeria:
House to consider bill seeking to scrap NYSC
Mixed reactions as bill seeking to scrap NYSC reaches second reading Republican Nigeria:
Mixed reactions as bill seeking to scrap NYSC reaches second reading
Salone:
WOW – Bill To Scrap NYSC Passes Second Reading


   More Picks
1 UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and fiancée Carrie announce wedding date - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 One Nigeria! Akeredolu backs resolution of APC southwest leaders’ meeting - Legit, 22 hours ago
3 2021 UTME: Jamb tells candidates to reprint mock examination slips — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 22 hours ago
4 “14 In Lagos, 11 In Gombe” – Nigeria Confirms 42 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 166,061 - Kanyi Daily, 14 hours ago
5 Jubilation as Super Eagles striker wins footballer of the year and golden boot awards in top European league - Legit, 7 hours ago
6 Protest Rocks Top Nigeria's Agriculture University In Ogun Over Abduction of Student - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
7 Lagos: Bill to stop Tinubu, Fashola, Ambode’s pension scales second reading - Republican Nigeria, 20 hours ago
8 One student dies, others recuperating in hospital following fire outbreak at fuel station while they were charging their phones - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
9 Traffic congestion as petrol tanker explodes in Lagos - The Cable, 5 hours ago
10 Mavin boss Don Jazzy says Wizkid is his African Artist of the Decade - Legit, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info