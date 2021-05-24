Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Don't plunge PDP into crisis, Wike warns Babangida Aliyu
News photo Vanguard News  - Chief Nyesom Wike, has warned the former governor of Niger State, Dr. Babangida Aliyu, to stop acts that were capable of plunging the PDP

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

You are a mole in PDP - Wike tells Babangida Aliyu Daily Post:
You are a mole in PDP - Wike tells Babangida Aliyu
Wike: Aliyu is mole, liability in PDP The Nation:
Wike: Aliyu is mole, liability in PDP
Wike Says Babangida Is A Mole In PDP That Leaks Party Secret To APC Independent:
Wike Says Babangida Is A Mole In PDP That Leaks Party Secret To APC
PDP: Wike attacks Babangida Aliyu, says no rift with Secondus The News:
PDP: Wike attacks Babangida Aliyu, says no rift with Secondus
Babangida Aliyu Gets Information From PDP, Sends To APC – Wike News Break:
Babangida Aliyu Gets Information From PDP, Sends To APC – Wike
Gov Wike Describes Aliyu As A Mole, Liability In PDP Global Village Extra:
Gov Wike Describes Aliyu As A Mole, Liability In PDP
Aliyu is a mole, liability in PDP, says Wike Republican Nigeria:
Aliyu is a mole, liability in PDP, says Wike
Governor Wike Exposes Mole In PDP The Genius Media:
Governor Wike Exposes Mole In PDP


   More Picks
1 Consider an Igbo man to replace late Chief of Army Staff General Attahiru - Reno Omokri tells President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 I?m the only Nigerian governor who does not receive monthly salary ? Anambra state governor, Obiano, says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 FRSC begins “Operation RAID” on recalcitrant offenders in FCT - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
4 Fire guts another INEC office in Igboeze-South, Enugu - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
5 Actress, Stella Damascus and estranged lover, Daniel Ademinokan throw shade at each other on Instagram - Yaba Left Online, 21 hours ago
6 Southern Governors ban on open grazing grazing is irreversible, Malami's response to it has shown his mindset - Governor Akeredolu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 35 mins ago
7 Bad Boy Timz Sues His Former Record Label For Libelous Publication - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
8 Presidency finally gives reason for Buhari’s absence at late COAS Attahiru’s Burial - Politics Nigeria, 20 hours ago
9 Lagos monarch, Oba Elegushi, and first wife celebrate 18th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
10 Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu names two Northerners against restructuring - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info