Military Arrest Mali's President, Prime Minister And Defence Minister - Sources
News photo The Nigeria Lawyer  - Military officers in Mali arrested the president, prime minister and defense minister of the country’s interim government on Monday after a cabinet reshuffle, multiple diplomatic and government sources told Reuters.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

