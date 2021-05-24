Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Mali President, Prime minister 'detained' by soldiers in political twist suggestive of coup
Africa News  - Malian soldiers unhappy with the new government announced by the transitional authorities took the president and prime minister by force on Monday to the Kati military camp, a few kilometres from Bamako, in what is seen by some as signs of a deep ...

18 hours ago
