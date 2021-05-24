Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Rohr picks Musa, Ekong, 22 others for Cameroon duel in Vienna, says NFF official
News photo Prompt News  - Coach Gernot Rohr has selected captain Ahmed Musa and deputy captain William Ekong among the 24 Super Eagles who will do battle with Cameroon in a titanic friendly in Vienna. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that five-time African champions, ...

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Musa, Ekong lead 22 other Eagles in Vienna duel with Cameroon The Guardian:
Musa, Ekong lead 22 other Eagles in Vienna duel with Cameroon
ICYMI: Rohr picks Musa, Ekong, 22 others for Cameroon friendly The Herald:
ICYMI: Rohr picks Musa, Ekong, 22 others for Cameroon friendly
Musa, Ekong Lead 22 Other Eagles In Vienna Duel With Cameroon The Street Journal:
Musa, Ekong Lead 22 Other Eagles In Vienna Duel With Cameroon
International friendly: Rohr picks Musa, Ekong, 22 others for Cameroon The News Guru:
International friendly: Rohr picks Musa, Ekong, 22 others for Cameroon
International friendly: Rohr picks Musa, Ekong, 22 others for Cameroon Republican Nigeria:
International friendly: Rohr picks Musa, Ekong, 22 others for Cameroon
Cameroon friendly: Rohr picks Musa, 23 others MetroStar Nigeria:
Cameroon friendly: Rohr picks Musa, 23 others
Rohr picks Musa, Ekong, 22 others for Cameroon friendly in Vienna Brila:
Rohr picks Musa, Ekong, 22 others for Cameroon friendly in Vienna


   More Picks
1 UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and fiancée Carrie announce wedding date - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 One Nigeria! Akeredolu backs resolution of APC southwest leaders’ meeting - Legit, 22 hours ago
3 2021 UTME: Jamb tells candidates to reprint mock examination slips — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 22 hours ago
4 “14 In Lagos, 11 In Gombe” – Nigeria Confirms 42 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 166,061 - Kanyi Daily, 14 hours ago
5 Jubilation as Super Eagles striker wins footballer of the year and golden boot awards in top European league - Legit, 7 hours ago
6 Protest Rocks Top Nigeria's Agriculture University In Ogun Over Abduction of Student - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
7 Lagos: Bill to stop Tinubu, Fashola, Ambode’s pension scales second reading - Republican Nigeria, 20 hours ago
8 One student dies, others recuperating in hospital following fire outbreak at fuel station while they were charging their phones - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
9 Traffic congestion as petrol tanker explodes in Lagos - The Cable, 5 hours ago
10 Mavin boss Don Jazzy says Wizkid is his African Artist of the Decade - Legit, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info