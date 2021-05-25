Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


French fashion tycoon, Bernard Arnault overtakes Jeff Bezos to become the world's richest man after his net worth climbs to $186 billion
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - French fashion tycoon, Bernard Arnault is now the world's richest man after his net worth climbed to $186.3billion.

 

The chief executive of Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Fashion tycoon Bernard Arnault becomes first French world The Punch:
Fashion tycoon Bernard Arnault becomes first French world's richest person
Bernard Arnault overtakes Jeff Bezos to become world The Nation:
Bernard Arnault overtakes Jeff Bezos to become world's richest man
French Fashion Tycoon Bernard Arnault Becomes The World The Guardian:
French Fashion Tycoon Bernard Arnault Becomes The World's Richest Person
French fashion tycoon, Bernard Arnault overtakes Jeff Bezos to become the world’s richest man The Info NG:
French fashion tycoon, Bernard Arnault overtakes Jeff Bezos to become the world’s richest man
Jeff Bezos Emerges World’s Richest Person Again Independent:
Jeff Bezos Emerges World’s Richest Person Again
Bernard Arnault overtakes Jeff Bezos to become world’s richest man Lailas News:
Bernard Arnault overtakes Jeff Bezos to become world’s richest man
French Billionaire Bernard Arnault Overtakes Jeff Bezos As World’s Richest Man KOKO TV Nigeria:
French Billionaire Bernard Arnault Overtakes Jeff Bezos As World’s Richest Man
Bernard Arnault overtakes Jeff Bezos to become world’s richest man The Eagle Online:
Bernard Arnault overtakes Jeff Bezos to become world’s richest man
French Fashion Tycoon Bernard Arnault Becomes The World The Street Journal:
French Fashion Tycoon Bernard Arnault Becomes The World's Richest Person
French fashion tycoon Bernard Arnault has overtaken Jeff Bezos to become world Instablog 9ja:
French fashion tycoon Bernard Arnault has overtaken Jeff Bezos to become world's richest man with an estimated net worth of $186.3 billion
French fashion tycoon Bernard Arnault overtakes Jeff Bezos to become the world’s richest man Ladun Liadi Blog:
French fashion tycoon Bernard Arnault overtakes Jeff Bezos to become the world’s richest man
Bernard Arnault, fashion tycoon overtakes Jeff Bezos to emerge as wealthiest man in the world 1st for Credible News:
Bernard Arnault, fashion tycoon overtakes Jeff Bezos to emerge as wealthiest man in the world
Bernard Arnault beats Jeff Bezos, becomes the richest man in the world Gist Reel:
Bernard Arnault beats Jeff Bezos, becomes the richest man in the world
Bernard Arnault, owner of Louis Vuitton, beats Jeff Bezos; becomes the richest man in the world Effiezy:
Bernard Arnault, owner of Louis Vuitton, beats Jeff Bezos; becomes the richest man in the world
Fashion Tycoon, Bernard Arnault Becomes World’s Richest Person Overtaking Jeff Bezos As LVMH Stock Rises Within Nigeria:
Fashion Tycoon, Bernard Arnault Becomes World’s Richest Person Overtaking Jeff Bezos As LVMH Stock Rises
Bernard Arnault Beats Jeff Bezos, Becomes The Richest Man In The World Naija Diary:
Bernard Arnault Beats Jeff Bezos, Becomes The Richest Man In The World
Bernard Arnault overtakes Jeff Bezos to become world’s richest man Republican Nigeria:
Bernard Arnault overtakes Jeff Bezos to become world’s richest man
Bernard Arnault overtakes Jeff Bezos to Become The World Nigeria Newspaper:
Bernard Arnault overtakes Jeff Bezos to Become The World's Richest Man
Bernard Arnault beats Jeff Bezos, becomes the richest man in the world Edujandon:
Bernard Arnault beats Jeff Bezos, becomes the richest man in the world


   More Picks
1 Mavin boss Don Jazzy says Wizkid is his African Artist of the Decade - Legit, 14 hours ago
2 French fashion tycoon, Bernard Arnault overtakes Jeff Bezos to become the world's richest man after his net worth climbs to $186 billion - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Police arrest Ahmad Isah, Brekete Family host, 'for slapping child abuser’ - The Cable, 11 hours ago
4 Traffic congestion as petrol tanker explodes in Lagos - The Cable, 12 hours ago
5 “14 In Lagos, 11 In Gombe” – Nigeria Confirms 42 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 166,061 - Kanyi Daily, 21 hours ago
6 Jubilation as Super Eagles striker wins footballer of the year and golden boot awards in top European league - Legit, 13 hours ago
7 "Speak up, believe in yourself" - Nkechi Blessing’s politician boyfriend reacts to her suspension from Nollywood - Gist Reel, 17 hours ago
8 2023: APC burning INEC offices to frustrate credible polls, PDP alleges - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
9 CBN retains benchmark interest rate - Premium Times, 8 hours ago
10 Hansi Flick to succeed Joachim Low as Germany boss after Euro 2020 - CoreTV News - Core TV News, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info