Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Our National Convention Still Feasible In June – APC
News photo Leadership  - Despite daunting challenges and red flags indicating the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) may not hold its National Convention in June this year, as earlier stipulated, the party has said the deadline is still feasible.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

APC: National Convention can hold in June if... Vanguard News:
APC: National Convention can hold in June if...
APC national convention may hold in June – Official Premium Times:
APC national convention may hold in June – Official
APC national convention to hold in June The Sun:
APC national convention to hold in June
APC national convention, congresses set for June PM News:
APC national convention, congresses set for June
APC national convention could hold in June Pulse Nigeria:
APC national convention could hold in June
APC: National Convention Can Hold In June If…  – Party Scribe The Street Journal:
APC: National Convention Can Hold In June If…  – Party Scribe
APC national convention to hold in June – Secretary News Diary Online:
APC national convention to hold in June – Secretary
APC National Convention To Hold In June The New Diplomat:
APC National Convention To Hold In June
2023: APC national convention, congresses in June uncertain – Akpanudoedehe -NigPilot Nigerian Pilot:
2023: APC national convention, congresses in June uncertain – Akpanudoedehe -NigPilot


   More Picks
1 Consider an Igbo man to replace late Chief of Army Staff General Attahiru - Reno Omokri tells President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 I?m the only Nigerian governor who does not receive monthly salary ? Anambra state governor, Obiano, says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 FRSC begins “Operation RAID” on recalcitrant offenders in FCT - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
4 Fire guts another INEC office in Igboeze-South, Enugu - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
5 Actress, Stella Damascus and estranged lover, Daniel Ademinokan throw shade at each other on Instagram - Yaba Left Online, 21 hours ago
6 Southern Governors ban on open grazing grazing is irreversible, Malami's response to it has shown his mindset - Governor Akeredolu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 35 mins ago
7 Bad Boy Timz Sues His Former Record Label For Libelous Publication - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
8 Presidency finally gives reason for Buhari’s absence at late COAS Attahiru’s Burial - Politics Nigeria, 20 hours ago
9 Lagos monarch, Oba Elegushi, and first wife celebrate 18th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
10 Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu names two Northerners against restructuring - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info