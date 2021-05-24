Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


UBA Appoints Ex -Diamond Bank Deputy MD, Caroline Anyanwu As Board Member
Inside Business Nigeria  - One of Nigeria's Tier - 1 Financial institutions, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has announced the appointment of ex -Managing Director o

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

UBA appoints Anyanwu to the board Vanguard News:
UBA appoints Anyanwu to the board
UBA Group appoints Anyanwu as new Board member The Sun:
UBA Group appoints Anyanwu as new Board member
UBA appoints former Diamond Bank MD to its board Ripples Nigeria:
UBA appoints former Diamond Bank MD to its board
UBA Group Appoints Caroline Anyanwu As New Board Member Prompt News:
UBA Group Appoints Caroline Anyanwu As New Board Member
CKN Nigeria:
United Bank for Africa Group Appoints Caroline Anyanwu As New Board Member
UBA Appoints Anyanwu To The Board The Street Journal:
UBA Appoints Anyanwu To The Board
UBA appoints Caroline Anyanwu as member, Board of Directors The Point:
UBA appoints Caroline Anyanwu as member, Board of Directors
UBA Appoints Caroline Anyanwu As New Board Member NPO Reports:
UBA Appoints Caroline Anyanwu As New Board Member
UBA Appoints Caroline Anyanwu To The board | Investors King Investor King:
UBA Appoints Caroline Anyanwu To The board | Investors King
UBA appoints Anyanwu to the board Mega News:
UBA appoints Anyanwu to the board
UBA Group appoints Anyanwu director Republican Nigeria:
UBA Group appoints Anyanwu director


   More Picks
1 UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and fiancée Carrie announce wedding date - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 One Nigeria! Akeredolu backs resolution of APC southwest leaders’ meeting - Legit, 22 hours ago
3 2021 UTME: Jamb tells candidates to reprint mock examination slips — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 22 hours ago
4 “14 In Lagos, 11 In Gombe” – Nigeria Confirms 42 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 166,061 - Kanyi Daily, 14 hours ago
5 Jubilation as Super Eagles striker wins footballer of the year and golden boot awards in top European league - Legit, 7 hours ago
6 Protest Rocks Top Nigeria's Agriculture University In Ogun Over Abduction of Student - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
7 Lagos: Bill to stop Tinubu, Fashola, Ambode’s pension scales second reading - Republican Nigeria, 20 hours ago
8 One student dies, others recuperating in hospital following fire outbreak at fuel station while they were charging their phones - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
9 Traffic congestion as petrol tanker explodes in Lagos - The Cable, 5 hours ago
10 Mavin boss Don Jazzy says Wizkid is his African Artist of the Decade - Legit, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info