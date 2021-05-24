Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Reps Berate Customs Inability To Maintain $120m Cargo Scanners
Leadership  - The House of Representatives has expressed its displeasure towards the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) over the agency’s inability to maintain the 22 cargo scanners after the contract with the equipment manufacturers elapsed.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Reps flay mishandling of $120m cargo scanners The Guardian:
Reps flay mishandling of $120m cargo scanners
Reps flay mishandling of $120m cargo scanners Vanguard News:
Reps flay mishandling of $120m cargo scanners
Reps Flay Mishandling Of $120m Cargo Scanners The Street Journal:
Reps Flay Mishandling Of $120m Cargo Scanners
Reps frown at Nigerian Customs mishandling of $120m cargo scanners Daily Nigerian:
Reps frown at Nigerian Customs mishandling of $120m cargo scanners
CUSTOMS: Reps flay mishandling of $120m cargo scanners Maritime First Newspaper:
CUSTOMS: Reps flay mishandling of $120m cargo scanners
Reps Express Anger Over Mishandling Of $120m Cargo Scanners Global Village Extra:
Reps Express Anger Over Mishandling Of $120m Cargo Scanners


   More Picks
1 Consider an Igbo man to replace late Chief of Army Staff General Attahiru - Reno Omokri tells President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 I?m the only Nigerian governor who does not receive monthly salary ? Anambra state governor, Obiano, says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 FRSC begins “Operation RAID” on recalcitrant offenders in FCT - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
4 Fire guts another INEC office in Igboeze-South, Enugu - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
5 Actress, Stella Damascus and estranged lover, Daniel Ademinokan throw shade at each other on Instagram - Yaba Left Online, 21 hours ago
6 Southern Governors ban on open grazing grazing is irreversible, Malami's response to it has shown his mindset - Governor Akeredolu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 35 mins ago
7 Bad Boy Timz Sues His Former Record Label For Libelous Publication - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
8 Presidency finally gives reason for Buhari’s absence at late COAS Attahiru’s Burial - Politics Nigeria, 20 hours ago
9 Lagos monarch, Oba Elegushi, and first wife celebrate 18th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
10 Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu names two Northerners against restructuring - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info