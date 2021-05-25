Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

CBN Raises Capital Requirements for Payment Solutions Service Providers to N250m
News photo This Day  - By James Emejo The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday issued a new licence requirements for payment systems, increasing the minimum capital requirements for Payment Solutions Service Providers…

