Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Southern Governors ban on open grazing grazing is irreversible, Malami's response to it has shown his mindset - Governor Akeredolu
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has again stated that the Southern Governors ban of open grazing is irreversible.

42 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Southern govs’ open grazing ban no solution — PRESIDENCY Vanguard News:
Southern govs’ open grazing ban no solution — PRESIDENCY
Southern Govs Leadership:
Southern Govs' Ban Of Open Grazing Questionable - Presidency
Buhari flays Southern governor’s open grazing ban, says it’s power show The Guardian:
Buhari flays Southern governor’s open grazing ban, says it’s power show
Presidency slams Southern governors open grazing ban The Nation:
Presidency slams Southern governors open grazing ban
Presidency to Southern Governors: Your announcement on open grazing is of questionable legality The Herald:
Presidency to Southern Governors: Your announcement on open grazing is of questionable legality
Southern Govs’ Open Grazing Ban No Solution — PRESIDENCY The Street Journal:
Southern Govs’ Open Grazing Ban No Solution — PRESIDENCY
Presidency questions legality of ban on open grazing Prompt News:
Presidency questions legality of ban on open grazing
Presidency Condemns Southern Governors’s Plan To Ban Open Grazing Naija News:
Presidency Condemns Southern Governors’s Plan To Ban Open Grazing
Southern Governors Ban Of Open Grazing Is Of Questionable Legality - President Buhari Screen Gist:
Southern Governors Ban Of Open Grazing Is Of Questionable Legality - President Buhari
Presidency tackles Southern Govs over ‘ban’ on open grazing Republican Nigeria:
Presidency tackles Southern Govs over ‘ban’ on open grazing


   More Picks
1 Consider an Igbo man to replace late Chief of Army Staff General Attahiru - Reno Omokri tells President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 I?m the only Nigerian governor who does not receive monthly salary ? Anambra state governor, Obiano, says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 FRSC begins “Operation RAID” on recalcitrant offenders in FCT - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
4 Fire guts another INEC office in Igboeze-South, Enugu - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
5 Actress, Stella Damascus and estranged lover, Daniel Ademinokan throw shade at each other on Instagram - Yaba Left Online, 21 hours ago
6 Southern Governors ban on open grazing grazing is irreversible, Malami's response to it has shown his mindset - Governor Akeredolu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 42 mins ago
7 Bad Boy Timz Sues His Former Record Label For Libelous Publication - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
8 Presidency finally gives reason for Buhari’s absence at late COAS Attahiru’s Burial - Politics Nigeria, 20 hours ago
9 Lagos monarch, Oba Elegushi, and first wife celebrate 18th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
10 Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu names two Northerners against restructuring - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info