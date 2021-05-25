Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Mavin boss Don Jazzy says Wizkid is his African Artist of the Decade
Legit  - Mavin record boss, Don Jazzy, has revealed he'll vote superstar Wizkid as his African Artiste of the Decade if given the opportunity. Read more on Legit.ng

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Wizkid is African Artist of the decade, says Don Jazzy The Nation:
Wizkid is African Artist of the decade, says Don Jazzy
Don Jazzy declares Wizkid the African artist of the decade The Info NG:
Don Jazzy declares Wizkid the African artist of the decade
Don Jazzy describes Wizkid as “African Artist Of The Decade” Oyo Gist:
Don Jazzy describes Wizkid as “African Artist Of The Decade”
Gist Reel:
''Wizkid is African Artist Of The Decade'' – Mavins Record boss, Don Jazzy declares
”Wizkid is African Artist Of The Decade” – Mavins Record boss, Don Jazzy declares Newzandar News:
”Wizkid is African Artist Of The Decade” – Mavins Record boss, Don Jazzy declares
Wizkid Is African Artist Of The Decade” – Mavins Record Boss, Don Jazzy Declares GQ Buzz:
Wizkid Is African Artist Of The Decade” – Mavins Record Boss, Don Jazzy Declares
Mavin Boss Don Jazzy Names Wizkid As African Artist Of The Decade iBrand TV:
Mavin Boss Don Jazzy Names Wizkid As African Artist Of The Decade
Naija Showbiz:
“Wizkid Is African Artist Of The Decade” – Mavins Record Boss, Don Jazzy Declares
Wizkid is African Artist of the decade, says Don Jazzy Republican Nigeria:
Wizkid is African Artist of the decade, says Don Jazzy
Is Wizkid our African artist of the decade? Cc @Gidi_Traffic Gidi Feed:
Is Wizkid our African artist of the decade? Cc @Gidi_Traffic
Kemi Filani Blog:
'Wizkid is the African artist of the decade' - Don Jazzy - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and fiancée Carrie announce wedding date - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 One Nigeria! Akeredolu backs resolution of APC southwest leaders’ meeting - Legit, 22 hours ago
3 2021 UTME: Jamb tells candidates to reprint mock examination slips — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 22 hours ago
4 “14 In Lagos, 11 In Gombe” – Nigeria Confirms 42 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 166,061 - Kanyi Daily, 14 hours ago
5 Jubilation as Super Eagles striker wins footballer of the year and golden boot awards in top European league - Legit, 7 hours ago
6 Protest Rocks Top Nigeria's Agriculture University In Ogun Over Abduction of Student - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
7 Lagos: Bill to stop Tinubu, Fashola, Ambode’s pension scales second reading - Republican Nigeria, 20 hours ago
8 One student dies, others recuperating in hospital following fire outbreak at fuel station while they were charging their phones - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
9 Traffic congestion as petrol tanker explodes in Lagos - The Cable, 5 hours ago
10 Mavin boss Don Jazzy says Wizkid is his African Artist of the Decade - Legit, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info