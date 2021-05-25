Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Guns can’t solve insecurity, address injustice, poverty – Okorocha tells FG
News photo Daily Post  - Rochas Okorocha, Imo West Senator has said injustice and poverty are responsible for insecurity in Nigeria. Okorocha said if the government failed to address poverty and injustice in Nigeria, no amount of ammunition can win a war against insecurity.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

