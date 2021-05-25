Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Gov Yahaya Bello's aide confronts woman he gave a furnished house who 'sold' everything in it and returned to beg on the streets with her kids (video)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Jumabee, the SSA entertainment to Kogi State Governor, has confronted a woman he gave accommodation months ago who allegedly sold everything and returned to the streets to beg with her kids.

&n

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Gov Yahaya Bello Yaba Left Online:
Gov Yahaya Bello's aide confronts woman he gave a furnished house who 'sold' everything in it and returned to beg on the streets with her kids (video)
Gov. Yahaya Bello’s aide, Jumabee confronts woman he gave a furnished house, who sold everything in it and returned to beg on the streets. Lailas News:
Gov. Yahaya Bello’s aide, Jumabee confronts woman he gave a furnished house, who sold everything in it and returned to beg on the streets.
Singer, Jumabee confronts woman who ‘sold’ the furnished house he gifted her and returned to beg on the streets with her kids (Video) Correct NG:
Singer, Jumabee confronts woman who ‘sold’ the furnished house he gifted her and returned to beg on the streets with her kids (Video)
Gov Yahaya Bello’s aide confronts woman he gave a furnished house who ‘sold’ everything in it and returned to beg on the streets with her kids (video) Naija Parrot:
Gov Yahaya Bello’s aide confronts woman he gave a furnished house who ‘sold’ everything in it and returned to beg on the streets with her kids (video)
Gov Yahaya Bello’s aide confronts woman he gave a furnished house who ‘sold’ everything in it and returned to beg on the streets with her kids (Video) Luci Post:
Gov Yahaya Bello’s aide confronts woman he gave a furnished house who ‘sold’ everything in it and returned to beg on the streets with her kids (Video)
Naija Diary:
Gov Yahaya Bello's Aide, Jumabee Confronts Woman He Gave A Furnished House Who 'Sold' Everything In It And Returned To Beg On The Streets With Her Kids (Video)
Singer, Jumabee confronts woman who ‘sold’ the furnished house he gifted her and returned to beg on the streets with her kids (Video) Newzandar News:
Singer, Jumabee confronts woman who ‘sold’ the furnished house he gifted her and returned to beg on the streets with her kids (Video)
Gov Yahaya Bello Tori News:
Gov Yahaya Bello's Aide Confronts Woman He Gave A Furnished House Who 'Sold' Everything In It And Returned To Beg On The Streets With Her Kids (Video)


   More Picks
1 Mavin boss Don Jazzy says Wizkid is his African Artist of the Decade - Legit, 14 hours ago
2 French fashion tycoon, Bernard Arnault overtakes Jeff Bezos to become the world's richest man after his net worth climbs to $186 billion - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Police arrest Ahmad Isah, Brekete Family host, 'for slapping child abuser’ - The Cable, 11 hours ago
4 Traffic congestion as petrol tanker explodes in Lagos - The Cable, 12 hours ago
5 “14 In Lagos, 11 In Gombe” – Nigeria Confirms 42 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 166,061 - Kanyi Daily, 21 hours ago
6 Jubilation as Super Eagles striker wins footballer of the year and golden boot awards in top European league - Legit, 13 hours ago
7 "Speak up, believe in yourself" - Nkechi Blessing’s politician boyfriend reacts to her suspension from Nollywood - Gist Reel, 17 hours ago
8 2023: APC burning INEC offices to frustrate credible polls, PDP alleges - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
9 CBN retains benchmark interest rate - Premium Times, 8 hours ago
10 Hansi Flick to succeed Joachim Low as Germany boss after Euro 2020 - CoreTV News - Core TV News, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info