IT’S OFFICIAL: Naira to now trade at N410/$1 as CBN adopts NAFEX rate
News photo The Cable  - The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has officially adopted the Nigerian autonomous foreign exchange (NAFEX) rate -- weakening the naira by 8 percent to N410.25/$1.

6 hours ago
