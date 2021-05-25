Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Traffic congestion as petrol tanker explodes in Lagos
News photo The Cable  - A tanker conveying 45,000 litres of petrol on Tuesday crashed and exploded at Banire bus stop in Egbeda area of Lagos state.Advertisement Confirming the incident to NAN, Ibrahim Farinloye, south

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

VIDEO: A scene of an accident involving a fully-loaded petrol tanker, which exploded after crashing at Banire/Ejigbadero Bus Stop, Egbeda, Lagos in the wee hours of Tuesday. Leadership:
VIDEO: A scene of an accident involving a fully-loaded petrol tanker, which exploded after crashing at Banire/Ejigbadero Bus Stop, Egbeda, Lagos in the wee hours of Tuesday.
Fuel tanker explodes in Lagos – Official Premium Times:
Fuel tanker explodes in Lagos – Official
Diesel tanker explodes in Lagos Ripples Nigeria:
Diesel tanker explodes in Lagos
Diesel Tanker Explodes In Lagos Information Nigeria:
Diesel Tanker Explodes In Lagos
VIDEO: Scene of an accident after a fully loaded petrol tanker crashed and exploded at Egbeda,Lagos on Tuesday. News Wire NGR:
VIDEO: Scene of an accident after a fully loaded petrol tanker crashed and exploded at Egbeda,Lagos on Tuesday.
Lagos: Residents escape death as fuel tanker explodes MetroStar Nigeria:
Lagos: Residents escape death as fuel tanker explodes
PHOTOS: Petrol tanker crashes, explodes in Lagos Republican Nigeria:
PHOTOS: Petrol tanker crashes, explodes in Lagos
Petrol tanker explodes in Lagos Online Nigeria:
Petrol tanker explodes in Lagos
45,000-Litre Petrol Tanker Explodes in Lagos News Breakers:
45,000-Litre Petrol Tanker Explodes in Lagos
Lagos: Explosion as fuel tanker explodes at Egbeda Area 1st for Credible News:
Lagos: Explosion as fuel tanker explodes at Egbeda Area
Petrol tanker explodes in Lagos National Daily:
Petrol tanker explodes in Lagos


   More Picks
1 UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and fiancée Carrie announce wedding date - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 One Nigeria! Akeredolu backs resolution of APC southwest leaders’ meeting - Legit, 22 hours ago
3 2021 UTME: Jamb tells candidates to reprint mock examination slips — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 22 hours ago
4 “14 In Lagos, 11 In Gombe” – Nigeria Confirms 42 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 166,061 - Kanyi Daily, 14 hours ago
5 Jubilation as Super Eagles striker wins footballer of the year and golden boot awards in top European league - Legit, 7 hours ago
6 Protest Rocks Top Nigeria's Agriculture University In Ogun Over Abduction of Student - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
7 Lagos: Bill to stop Tinubu, Fashola, Ambode’s pension scales second reading - Republican Nigeria, 20 hours ago
8 One student dies, others recuperating in hospital following fire outbreak at fuel station while they were charging their phones - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
9 Traffic congestion as petrol tanker explodes in Lagos - The Cable, 5 hours ago
10 Mavin boss Don Jazzy says Wizkid is his African Artist of the Decade - Legit, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info