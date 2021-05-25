Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Hansi Flick to succeed Joachim Low as Germany boss after Euro 2020 - CoreTV News
News photo Core TV News  - Bayern Munich’s departing manager Hansi Flick will succeed Joachim Low as Germany boss after this summer’s European Championship. Low is leaving the role following the delayed Euro 2020, having been in the post since 2006.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

