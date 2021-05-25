Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Retired Nigerian striker, Ibezito Ogbonna, survives after his house in Israel was hit by a rocket from Gaza
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Former Nigeria under-23 striker Ibezito Ogbonna was hospitalized after his house in Ashdod,  Israel, was hit by a rocket fired from Gaza last week.

 

The 38-year-old, who

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

How I Narrowly Escaped Death In Gaza Conflict -Former Nigerian U-23 Star, Ogbonna Reveals Complete Sports:
How I Narrowly Escaped Death In Gaza Conflict -Former Nigerian U-23 Star, Ogbonna Reveals
Former Nigeria youth international Ibezito Ogbonna survives bomb blast in Israel Legit:
Former Nigeria youth international Ibezito Ogbonna survives bomb blast in Israel
BBC Africa:
Ex-Nigerian footballer on surviving rocket hit in Israel
Retired Nigerian striker, Ibezito Ogbonna, survives after his house in Israel was hit by a rocket from Gaza Yaba Left Online:
Retired Nigerian striker, Ibezito Ogbonna, survives after his house in Israel was hit by a rocket from Gaza
Society Gazette Nigeria:
Ex Nigerian footballer, Ibezito Ogbonna, hospitalized after his home in Israel was hit by a rocket from Gaza
Retired Nigerian striker Ibezito Ogbonna hospitalized after his home in Israel was hit by a rocket from Gaza Pulse Nigeria:
Retired Nigerian striker Ibezito Ogbonna hospitalized after his home in Israel was hit by a rocket from Gaza
How ex-Nigerian striker Ogbonna escaped death in Israel after rocket hit his house PM News:
How ex-Nigerian striker Ogbonna escaped death in Israel after rocket hit his house
Retired Nigerian striker, Ibezito Ogbonna survives after his house in Israel was hit by a rocket from Gaza Luci Post:
Retired Nigerian striker, Ibezito Ogbonna survives after his house in Israel was hit by a rocket from Gaza
Retired Nigerian striker, Ibezito Ogbonna, survives after his house in Israel was hit by a rocket from Gaza Naija Parrot:
Retired Nigerian striker, Ibezito Ogbonna, survives after his house in Israel was hit by a rocket from Gaza


   More Picks
1 Mavin boss Don Jazzy says Wizkid is his African Artist of the Decade - Legit, 14 hours ago
2 French fashion tycoon, Bernard Arnault overtakes Jeff Bezos to become the world's richest man after his net worth climbs to $186 billion - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Police arrest Ahmad Isah, Brekete Family host, 'for slapping child abuser’ - The Cable, 11 hours ago
4 Traffic congestion as petrol tanker explodes in Lagos - The Cable, 12 hours ago
5 “14 In Lagos, 11 In Gombe” – Nigeria Confirms 42 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 166,061 - Kanyi Daily, 21 hours ago
6 Jubilation as Super Eagles striker wins footballer of the year and golden boot awards in top European league - Legit, 13 hours ago
7 "Speak up, believe in yourself" - Nkechi Blessing’s politician boyfriend reacts to her suspension from Nollywood - Gist Reel, 17 hours ago
8 2023: APC burning INEC offices to frustrate credible polls, PDP alleges - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
9 CBN retains benchmark interest rate - Premium Times, 8 hours ago
10 Hansi Flick to succeed Joachim Low as Germany boss after Euro 2020 - CoreTV News - Core TV News, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info