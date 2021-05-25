Post News
News at a Glance
100 level student caught taking 'Colorado ' in hostel is expelled hours after he resumed
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A student has been expelled from university only hours after he resumed.
A Twitter user who shared the story said the boy took a substance known as "Colorado" in the ho
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
Mavin boss Don Jazzy says Wizkid is his African Artist of the Decade -
Legit,
14 hours ago
2
French fashion tycoon, Bernard Arnault overtakes Jeff Bezos to become the world's richest man after his net worth climbs to $186 billion -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
3
Police arrest Ahmad Isah, Brekete Family host, 'for slapping child abuser’ -
The Cable,
11 hours ago
4
Traffic congestion as petrol tanker explodes in Lagos -
The Cable,
12 hours ago
5
“14 In Lagos, 11 In Gombe” – Nigeria Confirms 42 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 166,061 -
Kanyi Daily,
21 hours ago
6
Jubilation as Super Eagles striker wins footballer of the year and golden boot awards in top European league -
Legit,
13 hours ago
7
"Speak up, believe in yourself" - Nkechi Blessing’s politician boyfriend reacts to her suspension from Nollywood -
Gist Reel,
17 hours ago
8
2023: APC burning INEC offices to frustrate credible polls, PDP alleges -
Vanguard News,
5 hours ago
9
CBN retains benchmark interest rate -
Premium Times,
8 hours ago
10
Hansi Flick to succeed Joachim Low as Germany boss after Euro 2020 - CoreTV News -
Core TV News,
12 hours ago
