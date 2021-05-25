Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Buhari’s govt is disorganized – Afenifere
Daily Post  - Afenifere, a pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, on Tuesday, took a swipe at the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government over its perceived lack of coordination.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Buhari’s Govt Is Disorganized – Afenifere Inside Business Nigeria:
Buhari’s Govt Is Disorganized – Afenifere
Buhari’s Government Is Disorganized – Afenifere Uju Edochie's Blog:
Buhari’s Government Is Disorganized – Afenifere
Buhari’s Govt Is Disorganized – Afenifere Gist 36:
Buhari’s Govt Is Disorganized – Afenifere
Buhari’s Govt Is Disorganized – Afenifere Republican Nigeria:
Buhari’s Govt Is Disorganized – Afenifere
Salone:
UPDATE – Buhari’s Govt Is Disorganized – Afenifere
Buhari’s Led Government Disorganized – Afenifere Global Village Extra:
Buhari’s Led Government Disorganized – Afenifere
Buhari Tori News:
Buhari's Govt Is Disorganized - Afenifere


   More Picks
1 Mavin boss Don Jazzy says Wizkid is his African Artist of the Decade - Legit, 20 hours ago
2 Police arrest Ahmad Isah, Brekete Family host, 'for slapping child abuser’ - The Cable, 17 hours ago
3 Traffic congestion as petrol tanker explodes in Lagos - The Cable, 18 hours ago
4 Jubilation as Super Eagles striker wins footballer of the year and golden boot awards in top European league - Legit, 19 hours ago
5 "Speak up, believe in yourself" - Nkechi Blessing’s politician boyfriend reacts to her suspension from Nollywood - Gist Reel, 23 hours ago
6 CBN retains benchmark interest rate - Premium Times, 14 hours ago
7 2023: APC burning INEC offices to frustrate credible polls, PDP alleges - Vanguard News, 10 hours ago
8 Hansi Flick to succeed Joachim Low as Germany boss after Euro 2020 - CoreTV News - Core TV News, 17 hours ago
9 UBA Appoints Ex -Diamond Bank Deputy MD, Caroline Anyanwu As Board Member - Inside Business Nigeria, 23 hours ago
10 NNPC signs agreement with OML 118 operators to unlock '$10 billion investment' - The Cable, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info