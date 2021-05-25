Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Suspected suicide bomber detonates explosive in Ebonyi state
News photo Legit  - Leadership reported that the incident occurred Tuesday, May 25, 11.30am opposite campus 2 of Amaizu/Amangbala primary school in Afikpo LGA of the state.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Suspected Suicide Bomber Blows Self Up In Ebonyi Leadership:
Suspected Suicide Bomber Blows Self Up In Ebonyi
Suicide bomber blows self up in Ebony Ripples Nigeria:
Suicide bomber blows self up in Ebony
Suicide Bomber Explodes in Ebonyi Signal:
Suicide Bomber Explodes in Ebonyi
Suicide bomber explodes in Ebonyi Daily Nigerian:
Suicide bomber explodes in Ebonyi
Suicide bomber explodes in Ebonyi The Eagle Online:
Suicide bomber explodes in Ebonyi
Breaking! Suspected Suicide Bomber Blows Self In Ebonyi The New Diplomat:
Breaking! Suspected Suicide Bomber Blows Self In Ebonyi
Suicide bomber explodes in Ebonyi| The Nation Republican Nigeria:
Suicide bomber explodes in Ebonyi| The Nation


   More Picks
1 Mavin boss Don Jazzy says Wizkid is his African Artist of the Decade - Legit, 14 hours ago
2 French fashion tycoon, Bernard Arnault overtakes Jeff Bezos to become the world's richest man after his net worth climbs to $186 billion - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Police arrest Ahmad Isah, Brekete Family host, 'for slapping child abuser’ - The Cable, 11 hours ago
4 Traffic congestion as petrol tanker explodes in Lagos - The Cable, 12 hours ago
5 “14 In Lagos, 11 In Gombe” – Nigeria Confirms 42 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 166,061 - Kanyi Daily, 21 hours ago
6 Jubilation as Super Eagles striker wins footballer of the year and golden boot awards in top European league - Legit, 13 hours ago
7 "Speak up, believe in yourself" - Nkechi Blessing’s politician boyfriend reacts to her suspension from Nollywood - Gist Reel, 17 hours ago
8 2023: APC burning INEC offices to frustrate credible polls, PDP alleges - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
9 CBN retains benchmark interest rate - Premium Times, 8 hours ago
10 Hansi Flick to succeed Joachim Low as Germany boss after Euro 2020 - CoreTV News - Core TV News, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info