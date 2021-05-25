Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


21-year-old arrested for allegedly defrauding investors of over N2 billion
The Guardian  - The Special Fraud Unit (SFU) of the Nigerian Police in Lagos, has arrested the Managing DirectorChief Executive Officer of Brisk Capital Limited Dominic Ngene Joshua, for allegedly diverting over N2 billion in investor funds.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

60% ROI: Dominic Joshua Ngene Arrested Over N2 Billion Fraud (Photo) Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
60% ROI: Dominic Joshua Ngene Arrested Over N2 Billion Fraud (Photo)
Nigeria’s special fraud unit, arrests Dominic Joshua Ngene for allegedly defrauding investors to tune of N2 billion in a 60% ROI Ponzi Scheme Page One:
Nigeria’s special fraud unit, arrests Dominic Joshua Ngene for allegedly defrauding investors to tune of N2 billion in a 60% ROI Ponzi Scheme
21-year-old Joshua arrested for allegedly defrauding investors of over N2 billion Pulse Nigeria:
21-year-old Joshua arrested for allegedly defrauding investors of over N2 billion
21-Year-Old Arrested For Allegedly Defrauding Investors Of Over N2 Billion The Street Journal:
21-Year-Old Arrested For Allegedly Defrauding Investors Of Over N2 Billion
Lagos Police arrest 21-year-old for allegedly defrauding investors of over ₦2billion Republican Nigeria:
Lagos Police arrest 21-year-old for allegedly defrauding investors of over ₦2billion
Lagos Police arrest 21-year-old for allegedly defrauding investors of over ₦2billion Within Nigeria:
Lagos Police arrest 21-year-old for allegedly defrauding investors of over ₦2billion


   More Picks
1 Police arrest Ahmad Isah, Brekete Family host, 'for slapping child abuser’ - The Cable, 22 hours ago
2 Traffic congestion as petrol tanker explodes in Lagos - The Cable, 23 hours ago
3 Jubilation as Super Eagles striker wins footballer of the year and golden boot awards in top European league - Legit, 1 day ago
4 Europa League Final: Fit-Again Chukwueze In Villarreal's Squad For Man United Clash - Complete Sports, 16 hours ago
5 EFCC arrests Nigerian politician for alleged employment scam - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
6 2023: APC burning INEC offices to frustrate credible polls, PDP alleges - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
7 Hansi Flick to succeed Joachim Low as Germany boss after Euro 2020 - CoreTV News - Core TV News, 22 hours ago
8 100 level student caught taking 'Colorado ' in hostel is expelled hours after he resumed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
9 Jobberman Partners With the Nigerian Youth Service Corps [NYSC] to Train 120,000 Youth Corpers a Year - Innovation Village, 23 hours ago
10 Actress Yvonne Nelson takes Africa to God in prayers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info