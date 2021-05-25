Post News
News at a Glance
Repentant kidnapers surrender arms in Adamawa
Vanguard News
- The Commissioner of Police (CP), Adamawa, Mr Aliyu Alhaji, on Tuesday, said two repentant kidnappers had surrendered their arms to the pol
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Pulse Nigeria:
Repentant kidnapers surrender arms in Adamawa
News Diary Online:
Repentant kidnapers surrender arms in Adamawa
The News Guru:
Repentant kidnapers surrender arms in Adamawa
The News:
Repentant kidnappers surrender arms in Adamawa
Prompt News:
Repentant kidnapers surrender arms in Adamawa
The Street Journal:
Repentant Kidnapers Surrender Arms In Adamawa
The Eagle Online:
Repentant kidnapers surrender arms in Adamawa
More Picks
1
UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and fiancée Carrie announce wedding date -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
2
One Nigeria! Akeredolu backs resolution of APC southwest leaders’ meeting -
Legit,
22 hours ago
3
2021 UTME: Jamb tells candidates to reprint mock examination slips — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
22 hours ago
4
“14 In Lagos, 11 In Gombe” – Nigeria Confirms 42 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 166,061 -
Kanyi Daily,
14 hours ago
5
Jubilation as Super Eagles striker wins footballer of the year and golden boot awards in top European league -
Legit,
7 hours ago
6
Protest Rocks Top Nigeria's Agriculture University In Ogun Over Abduction of Student -
Sahara Reporters,
24 hours ago
7
Lagos: Bill to stop Tinubu, Fashola, Ambode’s pension scales second reading -
Republican Nigeria,
20 hours ago
8
One student dies, others recuperating in hospital following fire outbreak at fuel station while they were charging their phones -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
9
Traffic congestion as petrol tanker explodes in Lagos -
The Cable,
5 hours ago
10
Mavin boss Don Jazzy says Wizkid is his African Artist of the Decade -
Legit,
7 hours ago
