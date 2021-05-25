Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kano: Police rescue girl confined for 10 years by parents, nab 297 suspects
News photo Daily Post  - The Police Command in Kano has rescued a 10-year-old girl confined to a room for 10 years by her biological parents.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kano: Police rescue confined girl, arrest 297 suspected criminals The Guardian:
Kano: Police rescue confined girl, arrest 297 suspected criminals
Kano: Police Rescue Confined Girl, Arrest 297 Suspected Criminals Independent:
Kano: Police Rescue Confined Girl, Arrest 297 Suspected Criminals
Kano: Police rescue confined girl, arrest 297 suspected criminals The Eagle Online:
Kano: Police rescue confined girl, arrest 297 suspected criminals
Kano: Police rescue confined girl, arrest 297 suspected criminals News Diary Online:
Kano: Police rescue confined girl, arrest 297 suspected criminals
Police rescue girl confined for 10 years, arrest 297 suspected criminals Pulse Nigeria:
Police rescue girl confined for 10 years, arrest 297 suspected criminals
Kano: Police Rescue Confined Girl, Arrest 297 Suspected Criminals The Street Journal:
Kano: Police Rescue Confined Girl, Arrest 297 Suspected Criminals
Kano: Police rescue confined girl, arrest 297 suspected criminals Prompt News:
Kano: Police rescue confined girl, arrest 297 suspected criminals


   More Picks
1 UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and fiancée Carrie announce wedding date - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 One Nigeria! Akeredolu backs resolution of APC southwest leaders’ meeting - Legit, 22 hours ago
3 2021 UTME: Jamb tells candidates to reprint mock examination slips — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 22 hours ago
4 “14 In Lagos, 11 In Gombe” – Nigeria Confirms 42 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 166,061 - Kanyi Daily, 14 hours ago
5 Jubilation as Super Eagles striker wins footballer of the year and golden boot awards in top European league - Legit, 7 hours ago
6 Protest Rocks Top Nigeria's Agriculture University In Ogun Over Abduction of Student - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
7 Lagos: Bill to stop Tinubu, Fashola, Ambode’s pension scales second reading - Republican Nigeria, 20 hours ago
8 One student dies, others recuperating in hospital following fire outbreak at fuel station while they were charging their phones - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
9 Traffic congestion as petrol tanker explodes in Lagos - The Cable, 5 hours ago
10 Mavin boss Don Jazzy says Wizkid is his African Artist of the Decade - Legit, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info