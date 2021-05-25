Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


CBN holds interest rate at 11.5%, says economic recovery still fragile
News photo The Cable  - The monetary policy committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has voted to retain the monetary policy rate at 11.5 percent.Advertisement Godwin Emefiele, the CBN governor, announced the committee’s

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

CBN Says Economic Recovery Still Fragile, Retains High Interest Rate Sahara Reporters:
CBN Says Economic Recovery Still Fragile, Retains High Interest Rate
CBN holds interest rate at 11.5%, confirms N410.25/$ as new official exchange rate Daily Times:
CBN holds interest rate at 11.5%, confirms N410.25/$ as new official exchange rate
With eye on fragile economic recovery, CBN holds benchmark interest rate at 11.5% Business Day:
With eye on fragile economic recovery, CBN holds benchmark interest rate at 11.5%
Nigeria’s Economic Recovery Is Fragile, Says CBN Biz Watch Nigeria:
Nigeria’s Economic Recovery Is Fragile, Says CBN
CBN Confirms N410.25/$ as New Official Exchange Rate Signal:
CBN Confirms N410.25/$ as New Official Exchange Rate
CBN retains MPR at 11.5%, says economic recovery still fragile iBrand TV:
CBN retains MPR at 11.5%, says economic recovery still fragile


   More Picks
1 Police arrest Ahmad Isah, Brekete Family host, 'for slapping child abuser’ - The Cable, 22 hours ago
2 Traffic congestion as petrol tanker explodes in Lagos - The Cable, 23 hours ago
3 Jubilation as Super Eagles striker wins footballer of the year and golden boot awards in top European league - Legit, 1 day ago
4 Europa League Final: Fit-Again Chukwueze In Villarreal's Squad For Man United Clash - Complete Sports, 16 hours ago
5 EFCC arrests Nigerian politician for alleged employment scam - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
6 2023: APC burning INEC offices to frustrate credible polls, PDP alleges - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
7 Hansi Flick to succeed Joachim Low as Germany boss after Euro 2020 - CoreTV News - Core TV News, 22 hours ago
8 100 level student caught taking 'Colorado ' in hostel is expelled hours after he resumed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
9 Jobberman Partners With the Nigerian Youth Service Corps [NYSC] to Train 120,000 Youth Corpers a Year - Innovation Village, 23 hours ago
10 Actress Yvonne Nelson takes Africa to God in prayers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info