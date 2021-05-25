Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


VIDEO: One Killed As Suspected Suicide Bomber Dies In Ebonyi
The Street Journal  - The Streetjournal Magazine is an online investigating media house that specializes on systematic, serious crimes, political corruption or corporate wrongdoing.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Panic in Ebonyi as ‘suicide bomber’ blows self to pieces Vanguard News:
Panic in Ebonyi as ‘suicide bomber’ blows self to pieces
Suspected suicide bomber dies in Ebonyi Premium Times:
Suspected suicide bomber dies in Ebonyi
Suspected Suicide Bomber Blows Self Up In Ebonyi The News Chronicle:
Suspected Suicide Bomber Blows Self Up In Ebonyi
Dee Reporters:
Suspected suicide bomber explodes in Ebonyi
Suicide bomber: The Person That Died Is An Officer - Ebonyi Police Edujandon:
Suicide bomber: The Person That Died Is An Officer - Ebonyi Police
He’s Not A Suicide Bomber, The Person That Died Is An Officer Republican Nigeria:
He’s Not A Suicide Bomber, The Person That Died Is An Officer
He Tori News:
He's Not A Suicide Bomber, The Person That Died Is An Officer - Ebonyi Police


   More Picks
1 EFCC arrests top politician for allegedly defrauding jobseeker - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
2 CBN Devalues Naira Again, Adopts NAFEX Exchange Rates as Official Rates - Investor King, 4 hours ago
3 Europa League Final: Fit-Again Chukwueze In Villarreal's Squad For Man United Clash - Complete Sports, 20 hours ago
4 Police arrest soldier for alleged murder of businessman who gave him a lift in Akwa Ibom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 Nigeria Will Remain One Despite Challenges — Edwin Clark - Independent, 19 hours ago
6 2023: APC burning INEC offices to frustrate credible polls, PDP alleges - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
7 COVID-19: Nigeria Records 37 New Infections, Total Now 166,098 - The Nigeria Lawyer, 14 hours ago
8 Lagos to host African Athletics Championships -- after Algiers backed out - The Cable, 3 hours ago
9 Regina Daniels' mum reportedly weds young lover as cute photos emerge online - Legit, 19 hours ago
10 Mixed reactions as actress Yvonne Nelson says heartfelt prayer for Africa - Legit, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info