News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Nigerian Air Force conducts safety audit after losing aircrafts
Pulse Nigeria
- Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Isiaka Amao [NASS]
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
Air Force Sets Up Committee To Conduct Safety Audit On NAF Planes
This Day:
Air Force Raises Committee to Audit Aircraft’s Safety
The Citizen:
Air Force sets up committee to conduct safety audit on NAF planes
The Nigeria Lawyer:
After Multiple Crashes, NAF Sets Up Committee To Conduct Safety Audit
News Breakers:
Nigerian Air Force To Conduct Safety Audit
Affairs TV:
Air Force Sets Up Committee To Conduct Safety Audit On NAF Planes
More Picks
1
Police arrest Ahmad Isah, Brekete Family host, 'for slapping child abuser’ -
The Cable,
22 hours ago
2
Traffic congestion as petrol tanker explodes in Lagos -
The Cable,
23 hours ago
3
Jubilation as Super Eagles striker wins footballer of the year and golden boot awards in top European league -
Legit,
1 day ago
4
Europa League Final: Fit-Again Chukwueze In Villarreal's Squad For Man United Clash -
Complete Sports,
16 hours ago
5
EFCC arrests Nigerian politician for alleged employment scam -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
6
2023: APC burning INEC offices to frustrate credible polls, PDP alleges -
Vanguard News,
15 hours ago
7
Hansi Flick to succeed Joachim Low as Germany boss after Euro 2020 - CoreTV News -
Core TV News,
22 hours ago
8
100 level student caught taking 'Colorado ' in hostel is expelled hours after he resumed -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
9
Jobberman Partners With the Nigerian Youth Service Corps [NYSC] to Train 120,000 Youth Corpers a Year -
Innovation Village,
23 hours ago
10
Actress Yvonne Nelson takes Africa to God in prayers -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
One moment please...