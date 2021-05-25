Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Pandemonium in Imo as gunmen engage police in shootout
The Nation  -  
There is palpable fear in Imo State on Tuesday as gunmen engaged police in a gun duel as they attempted to burn Orji Divisional Police Headquarters situated on Owerri-Okigwe Road in Owerri under reconstruction.
Security operatives made up ...

13 hours ago
