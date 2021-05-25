Post News
News at a Glance
Police Confirm Accidental Shooting Of Officer By Colleague In Ebonyi
Independent
- Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Police confirm accidental shooting of officer by colleague in Ebonyi
Vanguard News:
Police confirm accidental shooting of officer by colleague in Ebonyi
The Punch:
Ebonyi cop shoots colleague, police say it’s accidental discharge
News Diary Online:
Police confirm accidental shooting of officer by colleague in Ebonyi
The News:
Police officer ‘accidentally’ shoot colleague in Ebonyi
The Street Journal:
Police Confirm Accidental Shooting Of Officer By Colleague In Ebonyi
1st for Credible News:
Ebonyi Police confirm accidental shooting of officer by colleague
Republican Nigeria:
Police confirm accidental shooting of officer by colleague in Ebonyi
More Picks
1
Mavin boss Don Jazzy says Wizkid is his African Artist of the Decade -
Legit,
20 hours ago
2
Police arrest Ahmad Isah, Brekete Family host, 'for slapping child abuser’ -
The Cable,
17 hours ago
3
Traffic congestion as petrol tanker explodes in Lagos -
The Cable,
18 hours ago
4
Jubilation as Super Eagles striker wins footballer of the year and golden boot awards in top European league -
Legit,
19 hours ago
5
"Speak up, believe in yourself" - Nkechi Blessing’s politician boyfriend reacts to her suspension from Nollywood -
Gist Reel,
23 hours ago
6
CBN retains benchmark interest rate -
Premium Times,
14 hours ago
7
2023: APC burning INEC offices to frustrate credible polls, PDP alleges -
Vanguard News,
10 hours ago
8
Hansi Flick to succeed Joachim Low as Germany boss after Euro 2020 - CoreTV News -
Core TV News,
17 hours ago
9
UBA Appoints Ex -Diamond Bank Deputy MD, Caroline Anyanwu As Board Member -
Inside Business Nigeria,
23 hours ago
10
NNPC signs agreement with OML 118 operators to unlock '$10 billion investment' -
The Cable,
12 hours ago
